Aaditya Thackeray: Those who ill-treated people from Bihar are now with BJP

On a visit to Bihar, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray said on Wednesday that those in Maharashtra who had ill-treated migrants from Bihar were now with the BJP, and that under the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state led by his father Uddhav Thackeray, all communities had “co-existed peacefully”.

He also said that he was looking forward to joining hands with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav for broader Opposition unity in the country.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Nitish, Aaditya, who was a minister in the previous MVA government, said, “I had long been thinking of coming to Bihar. But I had been in touch with Tejashwi for sometime now. Our families shared good relationships and there had never been bitterness between us.”

He said that his discussions with Nitish touched on tourism, industry and “how youth power can bring change”.

“We can discuss party politics and alliance at a later stage. It was our first visit. The idea is to work together,” he said when asked about Opposition unity.

Asked about attacks in the past in Maharashtra against people from Bihar, Aaditya said, “There had never been any unpleasant incident during the Shiv Sena-led government.”

In an indirect attack on Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction, Aaditya said, “Those who used to do so (ill-treat people from Bihar) are now with the BJP.”

Seeking to move on from this line of questioning, Tejashwi said, “Let us bury the past and talk about the present. One has seen the sordid play in the change of government in Maharashtra. Everyone knows how central agencies are being used for political vendetta.”

Tejashwi said he had been thinking of visiting Maharashtra to meet Uddhav and Aaditya. “It is good that Aaditya Thackeray ji came here.”