A seat with a difference in Gujarat: Held by a Christian tribal since 2007, BJP too fields one

LOCATED in Tapi district of south Gujarat, the Vyara constituency holds a unique position – it sends the only Christian MLA to the state Assembly, who has been winning since 2007. In this election, Vyara will see a Christian candidate fielded by the BJP, the first time it has done so in the state in 20 years.

The Scheduled Tribes reserved constituency has been a Congress bastion since 1998, with the party fielding its long-time MLA Punabhai Gamit again.

The BJP’s nomination of Mohan Kokni has ensured that there are three Christian candidates now in the race from Vyara, the fourth being the Bharatiya Tribal Party’s Sunil Nagajibhai Gamit. The Aam Aadmi Party’s candidate, Bipin Chaudhary, is a tribal Hindu.

Of Vyara’s 2.23 lakh registered voters, Christians are estimated to be around 35%, Gamits around 76,000 and Koknis 16,700. Besides, there are around 4,822 Muslims, and 3,922 Bhil tribals. The BJP appears to be hoping that the Gamit vote will split between the Congress and AAP, helping its Kokni candidate get through.

Last time, the Congress’s Punabhai Gamit had defeated the BJP’s Arvind Chaudhary by over 24,000 voters.

Mohan Kokni, the BJP candidate in the coming election, has been with the party since 1998, the year that saw anti-Christian violence in Dang district and other parts of South Gujarat.

In another nearby tribal constituency in Tapi district, Nizar, the Christian vote will be a determining factor. While the BJP has fielded Jayram Gamit (a tribal Hindu) from here, the Congress has repeated its sitting MLA Sunil Ratanjibhai Gamit (also a tribal Hindu). The AAP candidate here is Arvind Gamit, a Christian.

In 2017, Congress candidate Sunil Gamit had wrested the Nizar seat from the BJP’s Kantibhai Gamit by about 25,000 votes. Before that, the seat was won by the Congress in 2007.

Among Nizar’s total 2.82 lakh voters, Gamits number 1.12 lakh, Vasavas 1.07 lakh, and Muslims 8,722.

With Christian votes important in the two seats, all the candidates have started making the rounds of churches and prayer halls, meeting priests, and seeking their support.

BJP Vyara candidate Mohan Kokni told The Indian Express he was confident of his support. “Right now, I am the coordinating committee chairman of the Tapi district panchayat, ruled by the BJP, and I was leader of opposition in the last district panchayat. I have been with the BJP since 1998, and for the past 20 years I have been the sarpanch of my native Kalamkui village.”

Vyara MLA now for 15 years, Punabhai Gamit says the BJP fielding a Christian candidate against him “will not make any difference as voters support me”. “The tribals are unhappy with the BJP, and they know that the Congress cares about them. I have good connections with the people due to the work done by me and my party workers.”

AAP Nizar candidate Arvind Gamit is also banking on his experience in the district panchayats and the fact that his family has been Christian “since the time of my grandfather”. “I joined AAP around two months ago. Its leaders saw my popularity and seniority, as a result of which they told me to contest from Nizar.”

Tapi district Christian community leader Hitesh Gamit agrees that the community vote will be divided this time. “The tribal Christians always vote for the Congress. But now we have told voters to vote as per their will, as both the Congress and BJP candidates are Christian. Similarly, in the Nizar seat, we will support the AAP’s Christian candidate.”

However, Harish Gamit says, the main issue for the people of Tapi district is not community-specific. “It is the sugar cooperative. All its elected members were removed and an administrator appointed by the government, because of which people are angry.”

But, Harish fears, with polls near, polarisation will happen. “Several right-wing people have started saying that those tribals who converted to Christianity would face problems as the rights given to Hindu tribals would be snatched from them. Such members have become active in Tapi district and they are spoiling the atmosphere.”

The Supreme Court is currently hearing a petition on whether SC/ST reservation benefits should be enjoyed to those who have converted to Christianity or Islam.