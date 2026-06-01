A Maharashtra BJP pick for MLC polls with connection to Pawars: Who is Arun Lakhani?

Nagpur-based industrialist and BJP leader Arun Lakhani has found himself at the centre of political discussion after the party nominated him from the Wardha-Chandrapur-Gadchiroli Local Authorities constituency for the June 18 state MLC elections.

Apart from being a senior office-bearer in the Maharashtra BJP and a close associate of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Lakhani is also set to become a relative of NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule. His son Sarang Lakhani is engaged to Sule’s daughter Revati, making his candidature a subject of interest across party lines.

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Lakhani’s nomination has also sparked debate because he is not from any of the three districts that make up the constituency. The seat has traditionally been represented by leaders with strong local roots in Wardha, Chandrapur or Gadchiroli, leading to questions over the BJP’s move to field a candidate perceived as an outsider.

Within the BJP, however, Lakhani is a familiar face. He is the co-treasurer of the Maharashtra BJP and has long been associated with the party organisation. His close ties with the BJP leadership including both Gadkari and Fadnavis, his work in the infrastructure sector and his social initiatives in Vidarbha are being seen as reasons behind his selection.

Born in Malkapur in Buldhana district, Lakhani studied petrochemical engineering before entering business. He is the Chairman and Managing Director of Vishvaraj Infrastructure Ltd, a company involved in water supply, wastewater treatment and road projects.

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Lakhani is best known for the Nagpur 24×7 water supply project, one of India’s earliest large-scale attempts to provide round-the-clock municipal water supply through a public private partnership (PPP) model.

Apart from business, Lakhani has remained active in social and educational initiatives. He heads the Laxmanrao Mankar Trust, which runs more than 500 single-teacher schools in tribal areas of Vidarbha, and serves as president of the Maharashtra Badminton Association.

The family connection with the Pawars has added another layer of interest to his candidature. After the BJP announced his name, Lakhani said Sule personally congratulated him. “Yes, I received a congratulatory message from Sule,” he said, adding that politics and personal relationships should be viewed separately.

Earlier this year, Lakhani met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to invite him to the wedding of Sarang and Revati. Sule and members of both families were present during the meeting.

After his nomination, Lakhani thanked Modi, BJP president Nitin Nabin, Fadnavis, and Gadkari for placing their faith in him. He also rejected suggestions that he lacks a connection with the constituency, saying he has travelled extensively across Wardha, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli through the work of the Laxmanrao Mankar Trust.