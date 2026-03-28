A fridge in every home: The evolution of the welfare state in Tamil Nadu

When Edappadi K Palaniswami unveiled the AIADMK’s manifesto this week, one promise stood out even in a state long accustomed to political imagination arriving with a price tag: a free refrigerator for every rice ration-card holder if the party returns to power.

Alongside it came familiar pledges: doubling the women’s monthly cash transfer from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000, a one-time Rs 10,000 relief payment for families, free bus travel for men, three LPG cylinders annually for free, crop-loan waivers, higher support prices for paddy, and solar subsidies.

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Palaniswami called the manifesto the “hero of the election”. In one sense, he is right. In Tamil Nadu, welfare promises are never just annexures to a campaign. They are often the campaign itself, the language through which parties speak about dignity, debt, hunger, aspiration, and household stress.

Outsiders call them freebies. The state’s two Dravidian majors, the DMK and the AIADMK, prefer “social welfare”. The argument has lasted decades because both descriptions contain some truth. The immediate context matters. The AIADMK is fighting a difficult election. The ruling DMK has not merely promised welfare; it has delivered several schemes and publicised them relentlessly. The women’s rights grant, the morning breakfast programme, free bus travel for women, cash transfers, and loan waivers, all have become part of the government’s daily political advertising. Palaniswami’s challenge is not to invent welfare politics, but to outbid an incumbent that already occupies high ground.

So, his manifesto reads like an exercise in escalation. If the DMK offers Rs 1,000, the AIADMK offers Rs 2,000. And Vijay’s TVK, a party that used to ridicule freebees in its early months, offers Rs 2500. If relief has been periodic, the AIADMK adds a one-time Rs 10,000 cushion. If free travel is for women, the AIADMK extends it to men. Even the free LPG promise has survived, though in a reduced form from six cylinders in 2021 to three now. The logic is simple: in a state where welfare is a moral language, the Opposition must not sound stingy.

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A welfare architecture

And yet, this is not merely desperation, though it carries a faint smell of campaign panic. It is also deeply Tamil Nadu.

The state’s welfare politics did not begin with television sets and mixers. It began with food, poverty, and social justice. In 1967, C N Annadurai promised three seers of rice for Re 1. After winning, he famously scaled that down in practice, a reminder that electoral poetry and fiscal prose have never been identical. Karunanidhi later promised 5 kg of rice to ration-card holders. By the mid-2000s, however, the culture of campaign gifts had entered its modern consumer phase.

In 2006, Karunanidhi’s colour television scheme became global shorthand for populism in Tamil Nadu. In 2011, Jayalalithaa countered with laptops, grinders, mixies, and fans, then delivered many of them under the “Amma” brand. There was even an “Amma” water bottle brand. In 2016, she promised free cell phones, 100 units of free power, scooters for women at a subsidy, breakfast for children, gold for marriage assistance and more.

There is a temptation, particularly outside the state, to reduce all this to electoral bribery. But Tamil Nadu’s own history is more complicated than that. The same political culture that produced colour TVs also produced a serious welfare architecture. As Kalaiyarasan A and Vijayabaskar M argue in The Dravidian Model, Tamil Nadu became “a pioneer in forging a social welfare model based on providing entitlements outside the domain of employment”. They note that “what began as economic popular appeals has evolved to become legitimate claims of people”.

That is the crucial distinction. In Tamil Nadu, many schemes no longer survive merely as campaign bait. They harden into public expectation. The noon-meal programme is the clearest example. The state’s legacy of feeding schoolchildren runs from the Justice Party era through L Kamaraj’s “combating classroom hunger” and M G Ramachandran’s expansion of the noon-meal system in the 1980s. The Dravidian Model notes that Tamil Nadu was the first state in post-Independence India to introduce free mid-day meals for schoolchildren and that the scheme helped reduce dropouts, especially among lower-caste and poorer children. It also describes the programme as professionally run, with kitchens, organisers, cooks, helpers and local monitoring, not as some accidental pile of rice.

The same argument now underpins the DMK’s breakfast scheme and the state’s defence against the BJP’s occasional attacks on “revdi culture”. In an earlier interview to The Indian Express, former state planning board member J Jeyaranjan recalled how a sceptical Planning Commission once asked MGR whether he intended to run schools or eateries. Tamil Nadu’s answer, over time, was to do both, and then quietly improve attendance, nutrition, and educational retention.

Promise of a free fridge

The free fridge promise is politically interesting as it sits at the edge of two traditions. One is serious redistribution — meals, education, reservation, direct transfers, public transport, and health support — and the other is symbolic household gifting — televisions, grinders, fans, phones, perhaps now refrigerators. One can be defended as social infrastructure, while the other can be harder to justify.

Even within this tradition, manifestos are not always steady as some things disappear. Palaniswami’s 2021 promise of free washing machines has quietly gone missing this time. Six LPG cylinders have become three. In their place comes a refrigerator, a more expensive symbol of domestic aspiration and consumerism. The political message is not subtle: the AIADMK wants to sound generous, contemporary and household-facing all at once.

The fiscal question, however, cannot be ignored. Tamil Nadu is not a poor state, but neither can it perform fiscal magic. The state has long defended borrowing as productive and growth-linked. That argument can sustain breakfast and bus travel more easily than it can sustain a refrigerator for every ration card.

And still, voters may not reject it as absurd. That is the political genius, and burden, of Tamil Nadu. The state has trained its electorate to think of welfare not as charity but as a legitimate claim. Annadurai’s rice promise, Karunanidhi’s social justice legislation, MGR’s noon meals, Jayalalithaa’s “Amma state”, and Stalin’s rights-based transfers have created a culture in which the poor are not expected to feel grateful, but ask for more.

The question before voters is not whether welfare should exist. It is whether these promises feel deliverable, useful and fair. A breakfast scheme that gets children to school belongs to one moral category. A fridge for every ration card belongs to another. Tamil Nadu knows the difference, even if its campaigns sometimes pretend not to.

For now, Palaniswami has thrown the refrigerator into the ring because he is fighting a tough election and because, in this state, politics still enters the home through the kitchen. Tamil Nadu’s latest electoral rolls (2026) show that women electors now outnumber men by over 12 lakh. Whether voters see the promises as relief, nostalgia, or overreach will decide whether the manifesto becomes the hero of the election, or just a memorable prop.