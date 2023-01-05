Politics | On her 68th birthday, wishes pour in for Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee turned 68 on Thursday. On the occasion, leaders cutting across political spectrum greeted and wished her good health.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tweet, wished ‘Didi’ a long and health life.

Birthday greetings to Mamata Didi. Praying for her long and healthy life. @MamataOfficial — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 5, 2023

West Bengal Governor Dr C V Ananda Bose wished the chief minister an eventful and fruitful stint ahead in her public life. In another tweet, he said Banerjee has delivered according to the expectations of Bengal and the nation. “May your path be brightened up with sweetness and light. Let the days to come bring in a new earth and new sky to the people of Bengal under your tutelage and stewardship. May God bless you,” he added.

Bengal and the nation expect a lot from you and you have been able to deliver a lot. May your path be brightened up with sweetness and light. Let the days to come bring in a new earth and new sky to the people of Bengal under your tutelage and stewardship. May God bless you — Governor of West Bengal (@BengalGovernor) January 5, 2023

On the occasion of Mamata’s birthday, TMC leaders held press conferences across the state to spread the message of the party’s new welfare initiative ‘Didir Suraksha Kawach‘. The programme named will be launched January 11, and see nearly 3.5 lakh party workers visit around two crore households (covering the state’s 10 crore population) over the next two months, completing the exercise just before the panchayat polls come around. The programme will focus on 15 state government schemes.

We shall strive to take Bengal to greater heights & achieve new milestones! Our unique initiative #DidirSurakshaKawach is here to protect you, cater to you & ensure your welfare. Our leaders held a press conference in Cooch Behar district today to aware all about the same. pic.twitter.com/NlCuFLpKLG — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) January 5, 2023

Mamata Banerjee’s Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Assam and Jharkhand counterparts extended their greetings on her 68th birthday.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wished her “good health and happiness” in a tweet.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted saying, “May Maa Kamakhya bless you with good health and a long life.”

“Warmest greetings to Chief Minister of West Bengal @MamataOfficial Didi on her Birthday. May she have good health, happiness and a long life,” tweeted Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi, in a tweet, called Mamata “a dynamic leader who works with democratic forces to combat fascism.” She also wished the Bengal CM good health, joy and continued reign for the progress of Bangla people.

I wish the Hon’ble Chief Minister of West Bengal @mamataofficial on her birthday. A dynamic leader who works with democratic forces to combat fascism. Wishing her good health, joy and continued reign for the progress of Bangla people. — Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) (@KanimozhiDMK) January 5, 2023

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tweeted: “Warm birthday wishes to Mamata Banerjee Ji, Chief Minister of the West Bengal. I wish you a happy and healthy life ahead.”

Union minister Som Prakash greeted the West Bengal CM wishing her “good health and long life.”

Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said Mamata is “providing model governance by overcoming several challenges.” I pray to God to give her the strength to further serve the people, he added.