54% out: EC releases first data of deletions after adjudication in West Bengal

Of the 60,06,675 names under adjudication in West Bengal after they had been left out of electoral rolls, 32,68,119, or 54.4%, stand “deleted”, as per the first such data shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
On Monday midnight, the ECI released its final Supplementary List after the adjudication process began a month ago.
This means that the total number of voters in Bengal has fallen to 6.77 crore from 7.66 crore at the start of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. In other words, 89 lakh people have been removed from voter lists, a fall of 11.62%.
The highest number of cases under adjudication were in the minority-dominated Murshidabad district (11 lakh), followed by Malda (8.28 lakh), South 24 Parganas (5.22 lakh) and North 24 Parganas (5 lakh). Jhargram and Kalimpong had the fewest pending cases at 6,682 and 6,790 cases, respectively.
As per the ECI’s district-wise data, in terms of percentage, the most number of voters now stand deleted in Matua-dominated Nadia (77.86%). The other high-deletion districts are minority-dominated Hooghly district (70.33%), followed by Purba Bardhaman (57.4%), North 24 Parganas (55.08%) and Paschim Bardhaman (53.72%).
However, minority-dominated Malda, Murshidabad, North Dinajpur and South 24 Parganas, where the number of adjudication cases were among the highest, have seen fewer deletions in terms of percentage, at 28.91%, 41.33%, 36.84% and 42.70% respectively – though in terms of numbers, their share is high.
Kolkata-North and Kolkata-South also have high deletions, at 28.97% and 27.31% of total electors, respectively.
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The adjudication was carried out by 705 judicial officers under the supervision of the Supreme Court. On Monday, the apex court did not accept a plea to extend the time before electoral lists were frozen.
The SIR started on October 27 last year, and after the final list was published on February 28, the total number of voters had fallen to 7.04 crore, including 60.06 lakh electors whose names were flagged for review by Supreme Court-appointed judicial officers.
A senior ECI official said, “People whose names have been deleted after adjudication can further challenge this before tribunals.”
As of Monday midnight, the voter list for the first phase of polls, on April 23, stands frozen. Those voting on April 29 and “deleted” after the adjudication process have time till XX to be heard before tribunals and added back.
However, the tribunals are yet to start functioning.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More