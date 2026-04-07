54% out: EC releases first data of deletions after adjudication in West Bengal

As per the ECI’s district-wise data, in terms of percentage, the most number of voters now stand deleted in Matua-dominated Nadia (77.86%).

Of the 60,06,675 names under adjudication in West Bengal after they had been left out of electoral rolls, 32,68,119, or 54.4%, stand “deleted”, as per the first such data shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

On Monday midnight, the ECI released its final Supplementary List after the adjudication process began a month ago.

This means that the total number of voters in Bengal has fallen to 6.77 crore from 7.66 crore at the start of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. In other words, 89 lakh people have been removed from voter lists, a fall of 11.62%.

The highest number of cases under adjudication were in the minority-dominated Murshidabad district (11 lakh), followed by Malda (8.28 lakh), South 24 Parganas (5.22 lakh) and North 24 Parganas (5 lakh). Jhargram and Kalimpong had the fewest pending cases at 6,682 and 6,790 cases, respectively.