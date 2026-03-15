5 factors that may shape Tamil Nadu poll contest — from DMK alliance strains to the Vijay factor

With Tamil Nadu set to vote on April 23 in a single phase, the coming Assembly poll is beginning to look less like a straightforward contest and more like a test of political calibration.

On paper, the broad outlines are familiar: the DMK is defending power, the AIADMK is trying to turn fatigue into revival, and Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is trying to prove it is more than a headline.

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Here are the five factors that could decide the outcome of the elections.

DMK’s alliance troubles

Chief Minister M K Stalin has spent months doing what dominant incumbents often do before difficult elections: expanding the tent. Recent reports say the DMK-led front now includes more than 15 parties, and the party has been willing to reduce its own contesting space to accommodate allies.

At the same time, some negotiations remain unsettled. The Congress has already secured 28 seats and a Rajya Sabha berth, while the CPI and CPI(M) are still pushing back over reduced allocations, and VCK and others are bargaining hard. That makes the alliance look both formidable and fragile.

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The question is not whether Stalin can build a coalition but whether he can do what the DMK has long done — hold together parties from different ideologies, castes and communities.

Target of anti-incumbency

This may be the most important distinction in the election. The sharper reading in Tamil Nadu is that Stalin himself has not become politically weak, but dissatisfaction with ministers and sitting MLAs is uneven, local and real.

It creates a familiar problem for a ruling party entering another term: the leader may retain stature while the machinery around him accumulates wear. That is why the argument inside the DMK over generational change matters so much. If Stalin protects too many veterans, he risks carrying constituency-level anger into the campaign. If he moves too hard against the old guard, he risks internal bruising just before the polls.

The DMK is trying to keep “more than 15” allies in good stead ahead of the Assembly polls. The DMK is trying to keep “more than 15” allies in good stead ahead of the Assembly polls.

AIADMK’s challenge

The Opposition’s theory is simple: after five years in office, the DMK should be vulnerable. But vulnerability is not the same as transfer. Even analysts sympathetic to the anti-incumbency argument have noted that there is “no guarantee” that public dissatisfaction automatically returns the AIADMK to power. Edappadi K Palaniswami has worked to project control and alliance stability, including publicly dismissing talk of friction with BJP figures. Yet, the deeper test remains whether voters see the AIADMK as a government-in-waiting, not merely the largest available vessel for anti-DMK sentiment.

Vijay and TVK

That question became sharper this weekend. Both the AIADMK and TVK have now ruled out an alliance, while the latter has also reiterated that the BJP is its ideological enemy. That makes a three-cornered contest far more plausible.

In one sense, that helps the DMK, because a divided anti-incumbent vote has long been its best insurance. In another, it turns Vijay into the wild card of the election. He does not yet need to win power to alter the result. He only needs to become credible enough to rearrange margins, especially among younger, urban and protest-minded voters who do not want either of the two Dravidian majors.

The transition test

The election is also a contest between political generations. In the DMK, senior ministers are reluctant to retire, and some want heirs accommodated. In the AIADMK, Palaniswami must show that his authority extends beyond control of the party apparatus into emotional ownership of the anti-DMK space. Will EPS face a revolt within the AIADMK from leaders such as S P Velumani if the party loses the election?

In the TVK, Vijay must prove that charisma can be converted into booth-level seriousness. Tamil Nadu elections often look ideological from afar. Up close, they are also about handovers, succession, ego management and the ability to decide who gets denied a ticket — for having or not having money or over the caste identity — without starting a fire.

This election, in other words, may not be decided by one wave. It may be decided by who misreads the undercurrent the least.