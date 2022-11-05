30 yrs, Cabinet posts later, IITian leaves BJP, ‘tired of not being heard’

JAY NARAYAN Vyas, who quit the BJP on Saturday, had been in the party for more than three decades, serving as minister in the Cabinets of both Keshubhai Patel and Narendra Modi.

While Gujarat BJP chief C R Paatil sought to play down Vyas’s decision to quit, saying he might have done so as he didn’t expect a ticket after turning 75, Vyas made it clear that he thought there was fight left in him. Soon after resigning, he told the media that he was looking at both the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party as options, wanted to contest the coming polls, and that he was tired of not being heard in the BJP.

In his letter to Paatil, he attributed personal reasons for his resignation.

While Vyas represented Sidhpur in Patan district in 1998 and 2007, and wanted to contest from there again, he had lost the seat in 2002, 2012 and 2017. Notably, Congress leader Balvantsinh Rajput who defeated him in 2002 and 2012 is now with the BJP.

Vyas accused certain leaders of controlling the Patan district unit, implying that he had been sidelined.

Senior Gujarat BJP leader and party spokesperson Yamal Vyas said, “Jay Narayanbhai was a very senior member of the party. But nobody is bigger than the party. There have been instances of founder leaders like Keshubhai Patel and Shankersinh Vaghela leaving, but the party goes on.”

A civil engineer and IIT-Bombay alumni, Vyas is well-regarded for his experience in administration, expertise in economics and finance, as well as knowledge of Hindu mythology. He held the portfolio of health as minister and also served as chairman of the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited.

A few days ago, Vyas had met Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress observer for Gujarat Ashok Gehlot. At the time, he said: “I have staked a claim to contest from my former seat in Sidhpur, and now it is up to BJP the parliamentary board to decide. However, I trust my party.”



Vyas also claimed that surveys showed him as “the most popular candidate for Sidhpur seat”.

Reacting to the resignation, BJP state president Paatil said Vyas had not been unhappy in the party. “He was given the ticket despite losing twice. He functioned as Cabinet minister. He is an influential personality, but after attaining the age of 75, he might not have been expecting a ticket in the BJP.”