scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 05, 2022

30 yrs, Cabinet posts later, IITian leaves BJP, ‘tired of not being heard’

Jay Narayan Vyas had staked claim to former seat, BJP says knew he would not be considered as he was 75.

Vyas accused certain leaders of controlling the Patan district unit, implying that he had been sidelined.(Twitter/@JayNarayan_Vyas)

JAY NARAYAN Vyas, who quit the BJP on Saturday, had been in the party for more than three decades, serving as minister in the Cabinets of both Keshubhai Patel and Narendra Modi.

While Gujarat BJP chief C R Paatil sought to play down Vyas’s decision to quit, saying he might have done so as he didn’t expect a ticket after turning 75, Vyas made it clear that he thought there was fight left in him. Soon after resigning, he told the media that he was looking at both the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party as options, wanted to contest the coming polls, and that he was tired of not being heard in the BJP.

In his letter to Paatil, he attributed personal reasons for his resignation.

While Vyas represented Sidhpur in Patan district in 1998 and 2007, and wanted to contest from there again, he had lost the seat in 2002, 2012 and 2017. Notably, Congress leader Balvantsinh Rajput who defeated him in 2002 and 2012 is now with the BJP.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — ‘Two-finger test’, Delhi...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — ‘Two-finger test’, Delhi...
Virat Kohli vs Haris Rauf & other tales: How seasoned pro out-thought...Premium
Virat Kohli vs Haris Rauf & other tales: How seasoned pro out-thought...
Enough machines, but many take the easy way out by setting fields on firePremium
Enough machines, but many take the easy way out by setting fields on fire
What international jurisprudence says about the use of nuclear weaponsPremium
What international jurisprudence says about the use of nuclear weapons

Vyas accused certain leaders of controlling the Patan district unit, implying that he had been sidelined.

Senior Gujarat BJP leader and party spokesperson Yamal Vyas said, “Jay Narayanbhai was a very senior member of the party. But nobody is bigger than the party. There have been instances of founder leaders like Keshubhai Patel and Shankersinh Vaghela leaving, but the party goes on.”

Also read |Jay Narayan Vyas may have quit as he is 75, won’t expect to contest for BJP in Assembly polls: CR Paatil

A civil engineer and IIT-Bombay alumni, Vyas is well-regarded for his experience in administration, expertise in economics and finance, as well as knowledge of Hindu mythology. He held the portfolio of health as minister and also served as chairman of the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited.

Advertisement

A few days ago, Vyas had met Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress observer for Gujarat Ashok Gehlot. At the time, he said: “I have staked a claim to contest from my former seat in Sidhpur, and now it is up to BJP the parliamentary board to decide. However, I trust my party.”


Vyas also claimed that surveys showed him as “the most popular candidate for Sidhpur seat”.

Reacting to the resignation, BJP state president Paatil said Vyas had not been unhappy in the party. “He was given the ticket despite losing twice. He functioned as Cabinet minister. He is an influential personality, but after attaining the age of 75, he might not have been expecting a ticket in the BJP.”

First published on: 05-11-2022 at 05:55:29 pm
Next Story

England’s Ben Chilwell expected to miss World Cup with hamstring injury

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 05: Latest News
Advertisement