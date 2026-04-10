30% of voters in a Murshidabad seat removed during adjudication: What EC data on Bengal deletions reveal

The top 10 Assembly constituencies in West Bengal where voters were deleted from the electoral rolls after the adjudication process are in the Muslim-dominated border districts of Murshidabad and Malda, Election Commission (EC) data shows. The poll panel released the number of deletions from each constituency on Thursday.

Of the 60.06 lakh names under adjudication, 27.16 lakh, or 45.22%, have been removed from the rolls. All the top 10 constituencies with the highest deletions are currently held by the Trinamool Congress (TMC). They are:

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Samserganj (Murshidabad district): 74,775 deletions, or 29.57% of its pre-SIR electorate as per the 2025 rolls

Lalgola (Murshidabad): 55,420, or 21.96%

Bhagabangola (Murshidabad): 47,493, or 16.85%

Raghunathganj (Murshidabad): 46,100, or 17.29%

Metiaburuz (South 24 Parganas): 39,579, or 15.04

Farakka (Murshidabad): 38,222, or 15.99%

Suti (Murshidabad): 37,965 deletions, or 13.42%

Mothabari (Malda): 37,255 deletions, or 17.53%

Jangipur (Murshidabad): 36,581 deletions, or 13.65%

Ratua (Malda): 35,573 deletions, or 11.9%

“You can see the trend of major deletion also continued in the adjudication process. During the first and second phases of Special Intensive Revision (SIR), mainly deletions occurred in the minority, Matua, and Hindi-speaking areas. This continued during the adjudication process,” said an Election Commission (EC) official.

The EC data shows 12 Assembly constituencies recorded deletions of over 30,000 names — Karandighi and Goalpokhor in Uttar Dinajpur (the district has a sizable Muslim population) recorded 31,562, or 11.22% of the pre-SIR electorate, and 31,384 deletions or 12.64%, respectively, during adjudication — and 99 Assembly seats with deletions of over 10,000 voters.

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Constituencies with a high percentage of Matua and Muslim voters have also seen significant deletions, such as Rajarhat-New Town near Kolkata (24,132 names or 7.4%), Ranaghat Uttar Purba (20,796 or 7.7%), Gaighata (19,638, or 7.4%), Ranaghat Dakshin (17,411, 5.95%), Habra (18,791 or 7.48%), Madhyamgram (14,842, or 5.18%).

The lowest levels of deletions in adjudication cases were in the Adivasi belt of Bankura and Purulia. In the Manbazar Assembly seat in Purulia district, only 71 electors were struck off the rolls, while the Onda constituency in Bankura saw 114 deletions.

The deletion of voters had led to protests at various crossings on National Highway-12 in Malda district on April 1. Most of the protesters were people whose names or those of their kin were deleted from the rolls. The same day at the Kaliachak-II BDO office in the Mothabari Assembly seat, which is in the top 10 list, seven judicial officers were gheraoed by protesters for several hours and had to be rescued by the police late at night. During the rescue, the protesters pelted stones at the police, injuring two constables. The police arrested at least 35 people in connection with the protests.