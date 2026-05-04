Signals of change from 3 states: BJP on the march in Bengal, DMK on the back foot amid Vijay’s rise, Congress set for Kerala return
If Bengal too votes the BJP to power, the eastern expansion of the party that was once seen as a Hindi heartland party will be complete.
The early counting trends for elections in four states and the Union Territory of Puducherry on Monday came as a shot in the arm for the BJP, with the party having a real chance to breach the All-India Trinamool Congress’s West Bengal bastion and retain its hold over Assam. In Bengal, the vote percentage difference between the two parties was about 4-5 percentage points by 10.45 am on the ECI website. There is every chance, if the early trends hold, that the BJP may win Bengal this time around.
The DMK, which had been highly critical of the BJP in recent times, also seems to be facing a huge setback in Tamil Nadu, with the TVK of actor Vijay emerging as the single-largest party, followed by BJP ally AIADMK. This is a dramatic gain for Vijay who seems to be converting his immense fan following into a successful political debut. He now steps into the shoes of earlier movie stars such as M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, who made it big in Tamil Nadu politics. While not an actor, even M Karunanidhi was a well-known scriptwriter in Tamil cinema. In Puducherry, the alliance of which the BJP is a part is set to win.
Yet another emerging trend is the erasure of the Communists from power in the country, with the last hub, Kerala, showing a clear lead of the Congress-led UDF. Kerala was the last state where the CPI (M) was in power, with the party having lost its other two bastions – West Bengal and Tripura – years ago.
At a time when the BJP has faced attacks from the opposition, it has much to cheer about. While it faced embarrassment after the fall of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill aimed at advancing women’s reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies to 2029 – with the opposition framing it as an attempt to push for delimitation to the detriment of southern states – the debacle of the DMK, which had made delimitation its main plank, makes it clear that the issue has not found traction in Tamil Nadu.
Assam remains a bastion of the BJP, and has now emerged as one of its strongholds. If Bengal too votes the BJP to power, the eastern expansion of the party that was once seen as a Hindi heartland party will be complete. For it is coming to power in Assam for the third consecutive time, has won Odisha in 2024, and is likely to win Bengal this time. It had also dramatically come to power in Tripura, and has shared power in many north-eastern states through the North-Eastern Democratic Alliance (NEDA).
At about 10.40 am, the BJP was ahead in 74 seats in Assam, with the Congress trailing at 24. As per the ECI website. In Bengal, the BJP was ahead in 78 seats and the TMC in 43. In Tamil Nadu, the TVK was ahead in 98 seats, the AIADMK in 61 and the DMK in 35. In Kerala, the Congress was ahead in 59 seats, its ally IUML in 22 seats, the CPI (M) in 30 and the CPI in 10 seats.