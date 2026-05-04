Signals of change from 3 states: BJP on the march in Bengal, DMK on the back foot amid Vijay’s rise, Congress set for Kerala return

The early counting trends for elections in four states and the Union Territory of Puducherry on Monday came as a shot in the arm for the BJP, with the party having a real chance to breach the All-India Trinamool Congress’s West Bengal bastion and retain its hold over Assam. In Bengal, the vote percentage difference between the two parties was about 4-5 percentage points by 10.45 am on the ECI website. There is every chance, if the early trends hold, that the BJP may win Bengal this time around.

The DMK, which had been highly critical of the BJP in recent times, also seems to be facing a huge setback in Tamil Nadu, with the TVK of actor Vijay emerging as the single-largest party, followed by BJP ally AIADMK. This is a dramatic gain for Vijay who seems to be converting his immense fan following into a successful political debut. He now steps into the shoes of earlier movie stars such as M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, who made it big in Tamil Nadu politics. While not an actor, even M Karunanidhi was a well-known scriptwriter in Tamil cinema. In Puducherry, the alliance of which the BJP is a part is set to win.