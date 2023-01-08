3-day Winter Session in Chhattisgarh, washed out over quota, ‘conversion’ rows

The Winter Session of the Chhattisgarh Assembly ended in just three days, lasting from January 2 to January 4, in which the first two days got adjourned over a stand-off between the MLAs of the ruling Congress and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — on the first day over the contentious reservation Bills, and on the second day over violence in Narayanpur due to alleged conversion of tribals. The last day saw passing of a Bill against online gambling. The Assembly ended with a special lunch, where food items made from millet were served to all MLAs and ministers.

On the first day, the BJP MLAs, after making severe allegations of corruption in issuing of tenders for the Centre’s Jal Jeevan Mission to install taps in homes of all villagers, also alleged that the state government was pressuring Governor Anusuiya Uikey to pass its Bills which would take total reservation in the state to 76 per cent. The BJP MLAs alleged that Congress was using disrespectful words for the Governor, and did not reply to her queries, asking the government to submit quantifiable data based on which Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) were given reservation of 27 per cent and 4 per cent respectively.

This led to a huge commotion between the Congress and the BJP MLAs. The Speaker, Charandas Mahant, tried to make peace among them, urging, “we need to show utmost respect while speaking about the Governor”. As the fracas did not end, Mahant adjourned the House for the day.

The second day saw another uproar by the BJP MLAs over the violence that took place on January 2 in Narayanpur, where a mob of tribals vandalised a church in Viswadeepti School and broke a statue of Mother Mary. When the police team, headed by the district Superintendent of Police, tried to stop them, a tribal hit him with an iron rod and assaulted another six to seven policemen.

The BJP MLAs alleged the local police did not take action against Christian tribals who had attacked the majority non-Christian tribals in Gorra village in Narayanpur district on January 1, which had led to retaliatory violence on January 2. They further alleged that the Congress was turning a blind eye to the conversion issue in Bastar.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who could not attend the Assembly as he became a grandfather that morning, later defended his position, saying more churches were built in the state during the 15 years of BJP rule. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ravindra Chaubey said religious conversions were not taking place in the state as alleged by the Opposition, and termed the Narayanpur incident was a law and order issue. Eventually, the Assembly had to be adjourned again.

On the last day, the House passed the Chhattisgarh Gambling (Prohibition) Bill to deal with gambling, including online gambling, except for lottery. Online gambling and its abetment is now punishable with imprisonment between one year and three years and fine from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh for a first-time offence. For repeat offences, it will be imprisonment from 2-7 years and fine of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

The day also saw BJP MLAs alleging corruption in the distribution of free rice allocated by the Centre to the state under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) from March 2020 till November 2022.

The session with CM Baghel arranging a special lunch for MLAs and ministers, where food items made from millets were served. Baghel also announced opening of a millet cafe in the Mantralaya to promote food items made from millet and boost the rural economy.