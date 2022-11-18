29 leaders, 40 seats, 11 days to go: BJP blitzkrieg across Gujarat

With just over 10 days left for campaigning for the first phase of Gujarat elections to end, BJP national leaders, including party president J P Nadda, Union ministers and Chief Ministers, spread out on Friday across 40 of the 89 constituencies voting on December 1.

Around 15 national BJP leaders addressed over 40 public meetings, including Nadda; Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Anurag Thakur; CMs Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam) and Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh); BJP Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya; and BJP MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal.

Calling it “carpet bombing” and pointing to the careful selection of areas for the leaders to campaign in, a senior BJP leader said: “Since 2012, we have deployed this strategy of bringing national leaders who have excelled well in their states.”

The leader added: “For example, if Yogi Adityanath comes to Gujarat and says that people feel safe only under the BJP and no other party, it has a huge impact on voters. Similarly, taking leaders like J P Nadda to places where the population of non-Gujaratis is significant is an effective strategy to get their votes. Sarma too has a special fan base in Gujarat.”

The BJP planned three rallies for Nadda, in Navsari, Ankleshwar and Rajkot (East). In his address in Navsari, Nadda spoke about development under the Modi government at the Centre while attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his statement on Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar. He added that under Congress rule in the state, Gujarat was known as a state of curfew. There was no curfew after Narendra Modi became Gujarat CM, he claimed.

Chouhan too attacked Rahul for his comments on Savarkar and said the Congress has always insulted freedom fighters.

Adityanath addressed meetings in Wankaner, Jhagadia and Choryasi constituencies. In his speech, shared by the BJP, the UP CM said: “It’s a fight between development and destruction, between respect and disrespect for faith, between patriotism and terrorism, and between nationals and anti-nationals.”

Adityanath also urged the people to “immerse the (Congress) party in the Narmada” because it cannot give development, prosperity, security and global prestige to the country.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari was also scheduled to address three public meetings, but had to cancel on health grounds.

Apart from the national leaders, 14 state leaders hit the road across 36 Assembly constituencies on Friday.