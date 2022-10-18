scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

21 sitting MLAs in Congress first list of 46 for Himachal, by ‘consensus’

The Congress has fielded Chetram Thakur against Chief Minister Jairam Thakur in Seraj. Chetram was fielded last time as well and lost.

The initial set of candidates has been selected based on general consensus within the party ranks. (PTI Photo)

The Congress released its first list of candidates for Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls Tuesday evening. The party has announced the candidature of 46 candidates including 21 sitting MLAs.

The initial set of candidates has been selected based on general consensus within the party ranks. The rest of the 22 candidates are likely to be announced in the coming week, said a source.

Vikramaditya Singh, son of Virbhadra Singh, has been repeated from the Shimla Rural constituency.

Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri has been fielded from the Haroli constituency, while former Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore will contest his first election from the Theog constituency.

Despite the ‘one family one ticket’ policy, former state cabinet minister Kaul Singh Thakur and his daughter Champa Thakur have been given tickets from Darang and Mandi, respectively. HPCC chief Pratibha Singh is a member of parliament from Mandi.

The BJP is also likely to release an initial set of candidate list by Tuesday midnight following a meeting among senior leaders.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-10-2022 at 11:05:18 pm
