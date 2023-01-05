Two Ram temple trustees back Rahul yatra, Yogi questions its intent

A day after Ram temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das “blessed” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, more voices from Ayodhya – from VHP’s Champat Rai to the Hanuman Garhi mahant to Ram temple trust treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri – backed “the cause of uniting the country” with Rai pointing out that none, be it the RSS or the Prime Minister, has criticised the Yatra.

In Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, responding to a query on the Yatra making its way through UP, said everyone has the freedom to conduct programmes and “we have to respect the feelings of people”.

“The question is what is their intention and ambition. If you are talking of connecting, then it should reflect through work and statements. For the BJP, as the Prime Minister says, the nation comes first and we keep the country above the party. But for many people, the party is above the country. If you look at the incident of Tawang and some other issues, the kind of statements that were made, I think the statements were not to connect the country but to increase the divide and to encourage the enemies. We should avoid doing that,” he said.

When his comments were sought on Satyendra Das blessing Rahul and the Yatra, Champat Rai, VHP international vice-president and general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, who was among 32 acquitted in 2020 in the Babri Masjid demolition conspiracy case, said, “Who has criticised the Yatra? I am a worker of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Has anyone from the Sangh criticised the Yatra? Has the Prime Minister criticised the Yatra?”

“A youth is walking on foot and is trying to understand the country, this is worth appreciating… A 50-year-old youth is travelling 3000 km on foot in this weather. We are going to appreciate him. In fact, everyone should go on a march across the country to explore it,” Rai said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sanjay Das, Mahant at the Hanuman Garhi temple and ‘uttaradhikari’ of chief priest Gyan Das said, “Gyan Dasji Maharaj got the invitation (from the Congress) but we are in Gangasagar right now, so we could not send a written response conveying Maharaj’s blessings. Gurudev’s blessings are with him and we have communicated this. There is nothing wrong with anyone taking out a yatra for a cause like uniting the country. When they sought blessings, it was given to them.”

Swami Govind Dev Giri, treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, told mediapersons, “Whoever takes the name of Lord Ram, whoever takes the name of Bharat Mata and does something, we will appreciate it. And will say that Lord Ram should give them inspiration so that the nation remains united and capable.”

“I do not know if it (Yatra) is uniting the country or not, but it is a good slogan and India should remain united,” he said.

The chiefs of the Digambar Akhara and Nirmohi Akhara said they had not received the Congress invitation. Nirmohi Akhara head Ram Das said, “We did not get the invite but we support anyone who talks of national interest, connects cultures, citizens of the country living in India or outside.”

– With ENS, Mumbai