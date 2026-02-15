14-fold jump in civic body wins: In Telangana, how Congress charted its big urban comeback

In the elections to Telangana’s urban bodies – 116 municipalities and 7 municipal corporations – the ruling Congress pulled off a landslide, displacing the once-dominant K Chandrashekar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and holding off the BJP.

The outcome of these crucial polls showed the Congress secured outright majorities in 66 municipalities and three municipal corporations, and emerged as the single-largest party in 18 municipalities and two more corporations.

The BRS managed a majority in just 12 municipalities and was wiped out in all corporations, though it was the single-largest party in 19 municipalities.

The BJP did not secure a majority in any urban body but emerged as the single-largest party in two corporations and six municipalities. The All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) won a majority in one municipality.

For Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the Congress’s sweep comes as a relief. According to party leaders, the results countered the perception that the party is strong only in rural seats as reflected in its win in the 2023 Assembly elections. “The general perception has been that the Congress can win only rural seats after the 2023 elections. But we have proved — from Jubilee Hills by-election to urban local body election — that people across Telangana are with the Congress,” Telangana Congress chief Mahesh Kumar Goud told The Indian Express.

In 2020, when these urban local bodies last went to polls, the BRS — then known as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi — had swept the elections.

That year, 10 corporations and 120 municipalities went to polls; many have since been reconstituted or merged under redrawn boundaries. The BRS secured outright majorities in five corporations and was the single-largest party in four. The Congress was largely absent, while the BJP emerged as the single-largest party in one corporation.

With regard to municipalities, the BRS had won majorities in 79 bodies and was the single-largest party in another 26. The Congress had secured five majorities and led in 11 municipalities, while the BJP had won two majorities and emerged as the single-largest party in two.

This time, the Congress has recorded a dramatic turnaround, posting a nearly 14-fold increase in outright majorities — from five wins in municipalities in 2020 to victory in 66 municipalities and three corporations now — despite a slightly smaller number of urban bodies going to polls this time.

With no party securing a majority in four corporations and 37 municipalities now, both the Congress and the BRS will look to smaller parties and Independents for support.

Across the 116 municipalities, the Congress won 1,346 wards, followed by the BRS (718), the BJP (259) and the AIMIM (48). Independents secured 161 wards, and other parties, including Left outfits, won 49.

In the seven corporations, the Congress led with 191 wards, while the BRS slipped to 63 — behind the BJP’s 77. The AIMIM and Independents won 22 wards each, while smaller parties secured 39.

Civic bodies with hung verdict

In four corporations — Nizamabad, Kothagudem, Karimnagar and Mahabubnagar — no party could secure a majority.

In Mahabubnagar (60 seats), the Congress won 29, falling short of the 31-seat mark. It could seek support from two of the five Independents or the three AIMIM councillors. The BRS won 15 seats and the BJP eight.

In Kothagudem (60 seats), both the Congress and the CPI won 22 seats each. An alliance between them would cross the majority mark. Alternatively, the CPI could align with the BRS (8) and at least one of the five Independents.

In Karimnagar (66 seats), the BJP, with 30 seats, needs support from four more councillors — potentially from the eight Independents.

The 60-member Nizamabad corporation has thrown up a complex outcome. The BJP won 28 seats, the Congress 17, the AIMIM 14 and the BRS one. While the BJP is the single-largest party, it would need at least three councillors from either the Congress or AIMIM to switch sides. A Congress-AIMIM alliance, with 31 seats, appears more feasible than any arrangement involving the BJP.

The result is particularly significant for the BJP, which holds the Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat through MP Dharmapuri Arvind. He had defeated K Kavitha, daughter of K Chandrashekar Rao, in the parliamentary polls. “We are not completely happy with the results. We could have done better,” a senior BJP leader said.

In the 37 municipalities with no clear majority, Independents will be decisive in 25. In 10 others, alliances between rivals or defections may be necessary.

In the 26-member Bhainsa municipality, the AIMIM is the single-largest party with 12 seats and needs two of the seven Independents to secure a majority.

In Adilabad, Metpalli and Raikal, the BJP requires support from a few Independents. In Jammikunta, Kyathanpally and Jangaon, the BRS can turn to Left parties. In Kaghaznagar and Zaheerabad, AIMIM support could prove crucial.

The Congress can rely on Independents in nine municipalities, but in Bodhan, only AIMIM support would help it cross the majority mark. In Bellampally and Parigi, the Congress and BRS are tied, while in Khanapur, the BRS and BJP are locked in a similar contest.

In the 10-member Amarchinta municipality, the Congress, BRS and BJP have three seats each, with the CPI(M) holding the balance. Only a cross-party alliance or defections can resolve the deadlock. Ten municipalities face such scenarios.

District trends

The district-level analysis of these urban body polls shows the Congress performing strongly in Nalgonda, Khammam, Suryapet, Peddapalli and Wanaparthy.

The BRS retained influence in Siddipet, Rajanna Sircilla and Medchal-Malkajgiri.

The BJP made gains in northern districts such as Adilabad and Jagtial, and in Narayanpet along the Karnataka border.

The AIMIM performed best in Nirmal and Nizamabad, both bordering Maharashtra.