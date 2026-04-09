‘This is a corny answer..’: Zendaya reveals her idea of a ‘perfect marriage’ and relationship philosophy

Following viral rumours of a secret wedding with Tom Holland, Zendaya has left the internet buzzing by sharing her thoughts on marriage while promoting her latest film, The Drama. Zendaya told People magazine, “Oh, I don’t know if there’s any such thing as like a perfect marriage, but I’d say like people who, this is a corny answer, seem like best friends. I think it’s always nice to see two people that like, I don’t know, really like each other as well as love each other.”

Considering that her relationship with Holland, her co-star from Spider-Man: Homecoming, began after years of friendship, Zendaya’s remarks have left netizens in deep speculation.

Generally, relationships that grow from friendships are often viewed positively because of their strong bonds, based on a foundation of shared values, respect, and compatibility. Clinical psychologist Priya Parulekar, explained that in such relationships, the first stage calls for “physical attraction or a chemistry” which the individuals may or may not act upon, depending on the level of attraction that they feel towards each other. The second stage entails a deeper “mind or emotional” connection leading to emotional exclusivity. And in the final stage, the couple enters an “intellectual stage” of the relationship, becoming an official partner through marriage (or a live-in), and sharing responsibilities as a family.

Zendaya with her partner Tom Holland. (Source: Instagram/@zendaya) Zendaya with her partner Tom Holland. (Source: Instagram/@zendaya)

Friend for life

“There can be no relationship at any stage – body, mind or intellect without friendship,” she said. Partners who were close friends before entering into a relationship tend to also have a deeper knowledge of each other’s personalities, values, strengths, weaknesses, likes and dislikes, leading to a greater acceptance and appreciation of one another. This pre-existing bond often transforms into a more resilient romantic relationship.

Parulekar also mentioned that relationships built on mutual respect and trust, create an environment where all parties can fully enjoy and experience things beautifully. And in today’s times, boundaries are absolutely essential in a relationship. Respecting each other’s personal space and consent, and communicating openly about needs and discomfort is important for all of us to learn.

At the end of the day, choosing a life partner isn’t about finding someone perfect. Parulekar believes it’s about picking someone with whom your wounds can heal rather than deepen, someone who truly sees you and stands by your side as you both grow. And in her words, “love isn’t a static goal, but a dynamic journey that requires awareness, vulnerability, and emotional responsibility from both partners”.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.