‘I’d rot in bed watching endless Reels’: Zeenat Aman, 74, on why she still wants to work

At 74, Zeenat Aman is still very much in the limelight—not just for her past silver screen charm, but for her candid reflections on life, work, and purpose. In an Instagram post, the veteran actress expressed gratitude for staying professionally active and addressed a common fear among the elderly: what she might do if work stopped.

“May I just reiterate how grateful I am to be finding gainful employment at this age?” she wrote. “Sure, I enjoyed my quiet years, but currently I like to have things to look forward to: a city to visit, a script to consider, an ad to shoot, a workout to complete… I love setting myself bite-sized goals that give each week a sense of purpose. To be honest, I also love the peace of mind that comes with earning an income. Don’t you?”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Her honesty didn’t stop there. Zeenat confessed that without work, she fears she’d simply “rot in bed watching endless reels of babies and baby animals.” She explained that starting her career early left little room to cultivate hobbies, and now, in her seventies, she’s “not quite motivated enough to pick up the piano or don an apron and learn to bake.” Yet, she ends on a note of curiosity, asking her followers if they know someone who picked up a hobby late in life and committed to it—a reminder that inspiration can come from anywhere.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

Why short goals and work matter in old age

Psychologists say Zeenat’s reflections are more than just humorous musings—they highlight an important aspect of ageing: the need for purpose and engagement. Dr Druhin Grover, Consultant Psychiatrist at Yashoda Medicity, explains that ageing is a “privilege” which is rarely easy. “Energy declines, social circles shrink, and familiar roles fade. Many older adults experience what I describe as a ‘role vacuum’—suddenly, titles disappear, routines dissolve, and external validation reduces. In this narrowing of life’s landscape, short, achievable weekly goals become powerful. They switch on the mind’s motivation system, improve mood and focus, and restore a sense of control. Even small plans—like a phone call to a friend, tending plants, or finishing a book chapter—give life structure and meaning and help protect against depression.”

Work, she adds, goes beyond financial benefit. It preserves identity, maintains cognitive engagement, fosters social interaction, and contributes to a sense of dignity. “Continuing to earn or remain professionally active reinforces competence and autonomy. Financial contribution—however symbolic—supports self-respect and reduces feelings of dependency. Many older adults report that working makes them feel ‘useful,’ which carries immense psychological weight.”

Is it too late to pick up hobbies?

Zeenat’s concern about starting hobbies at 74 is a common one, but experts reassure that it’s mostly perception, not limitation.

“Older adults often hesitate because of fear—of learning slowly, appearing inexperienced, or not being talented,” notes Dr. Grover. “But the brain retains plasticity even in later years. Starting a hobby can boost mood, memory, and self-esteem. The key is to start small, with low-pressure activities, and enjoy the process rather than focus on mastery. Ageing may narrow certain possibilities, but it does not close the door to curiosity or meaningful engagement.”

Zeenat’s post, full of humor and honesty, resonates because it reflects a universal truth: purpose and engagement matter at every age. Whether it’s continuing work, setting small weekly goals, or discovering a late-life hobby, the psychological benefits are profound—protecting against isolation, depression, and a sense of invisibility, while preserving dignity and relevance.

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As Zeenat herself invites, perhaps the most inspiring stories are the ones we find among those who dared to start late—and still found joy, relevance, and meaning.