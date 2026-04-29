‘You’re never going to get to where you want to if…’: Hrithik Roshan explains why discipline matters more; psychiatrist reacts

At a time when motivation is often seen as the driving force behind success, Hrithik Roshan is making a case for something far more consistent: discipline. Speaking in the Netflix docu-series The Roshans, the actor said, “You’re never going to get to where you want to get if you’re always waiting for motivation. It’s the discipline that you have to be in practice of.”
He further added, “Discipline says I don’t care whether you’re feeling like doing it or not. You just have to do it because that’s what you have decided.”
His words reflect a reality many struggle with: knowing what to do, but not always feeling ready to do it.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Mental health experts echo this idea. As Dr Abhinit Kumar, Senior Consultant- Psychiatry, ShardaCare-Healthcity, explains, “Motivation may get you started, but discipline is what will keep you going.”
While motivation can be influenced by mood, energy, or external factors, discipline builds consistency. Over time, this consistency becomes the foundation for real progress—especially on days when enthusiasm is low.
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Despite clear goals, many people find it hard to stay on track. Daily stress, fatigue, and self-doubt often interfere, breaking momentum. There’s also a tendency to wait for the “right mood” to begin.
“People frequently put too much emphasis on ‘feeling ready’ or ‘feeling motivated,’ which may not occur,” notes Dr. Kumar. Add to that the pressure of perfectionism or fear of failure, and it becomes even harder to show up regularly.
Discipline doesn’t just influence outcomes—it shapes mindset. Following through on small commitments builds a sense of control and self-trust, which can positively impact mental health.
“Discipline improves mental health and self-esteem,” says Dr Kumar, adding that it helps create structure and emotional stability in everyday life.
At the same time, relying too heavily on motivation can have the opposite effect. It may lead to procrastination, inconsistency, and even guilt when tasks are delayed.
The shift from motivation to discipline doesn’t require drastic change. Small, repeatable actions, like sticking to a routine or setting achievable goals, can gradually build consistency.
“Developing discipline does not have to be difficult. Start with simple, small goals such as getting up at a regular time each day or achieving bite-size objectives,” the psychiatrist asserts.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.