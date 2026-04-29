‘You’re never going to get to where you want to if…’: Hrithik Roshan explains why discipline matters more; psychiatrist reacts

At a time when motivation is often seen as the driving force behind success, Hrithik Roshan is making a case for something far more consistent: discipline. Speaking in the Netflix docu-series The Roshans, the actor said, “You’re never going to get to where you want to get if you’re always waiting for motivation. It’s the discipline that you have to be in practice of.”

He further added, “Discipline says I don’t care whether you’re feeling like doing it or not. You just have to do it because that’s what you have decided.”

His words reflect a reality many struggle with: knowing what to do, but not always feeling ready to do it.