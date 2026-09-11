Your outfit speaks before you do: Lataa Saberwal on confidence and body language

Actor Lata Saberwal recently shared a simple lesson on confidence that has less to do with what you say and more to do with what your body communicates before you even start speaking.
In a Reel, Saberwal acted out a job seeker speaking to someone off-camera. While saying she was looking for a job, the person she portrayed appeared fidgety, repeatedly adjusting her clothes and touching her arms.
Saberwal then made a simple point: “Wo kapde mat peheniye please jisme aap confident nahi feel karte.” (Don’t wear clothes in which you don’t feel confident)
She went on to enact the person repeatedly adjusting their clothes and fidgeting, explaining that “ye sab karne me hi humara sara confidence chala jayega.” (all of this is going to take your confidence away)
As Sabwerwal believes, even if you know your work well, such behaviour can make the person in front of you feel that you are not confident in yourself. “Aapko apna kaam achhe se aata hoga to bhi saamne wale ko aise lagega ki aap apne kaam mein confident nahi hain.”
For her, the clothes you choose and the way you carry yourself can communicate something about you even before you begin speaking. “Aapki outfit aur aapki body language aapke muh kholne se pehle communicate karte hain.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Sachi Pandya Shah, PhD, Psychologist, Narayana Health SRCC Children’s Hospital, Mumbai, says the focus should not simply be on whether an outfit looks good. “I would change it to — ‘Don’t wear clothes you are not comfortable in!’”
According to her, the first question to ask when choosing an outfit should not only be whether it looks good, but whether it feels good and comfortable. ” ‘Does this ‘feel’ good and comfortable?’”
When you feel comfortable in what you are wearing, confidence can follow naturally. Dr Shah explains that people sometimes compromise comfort to look good, which can affect how they feel and even influence their mood.
“When you feel good and comfortable in what you wear, confidence becomes a byproduct of it. Often, in the effort to look good, we compromise comfort, which directly or indirectly affects the feel-good factor. It is directly linked to your mood.”
That discomfort can also become a distraction. Instead of focusing on the conversation, interview or task at hand, you may find yourself thinking about your clothes, appearance or what other people might be thinking. “And that can slowly bring your confidence down.”
The discomfort may also become visible to others, as Saberwal theorised. Repeatedly adjusting your clothes, fidgeting or generally appearing uneasy can draw attention to your nervousness, even when you are trying to hide it.
“When you are not comfortable or not carrying what you wear with ease, it can become visible and may invite unnecessary attention. You may be able to mask your nervousness briefly, but eventually it starts to reflect in your body language, your confidence and, most importantly, in how you feel.”
So, dressing for confidence does not necessarily mean choosing the trendiest outfit. Sometimes, it simply means wearing something that lets you sit, stand, and move comfortably, without constantly worrying about what you are wearing.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.