Your outfit speaks before you do: Lataa Saberwal on confidence and body language

Actor Lata Saberwal recently shared a simple lesson on confidence that has less to do with what you say and more to do with what your body communicates before you even start speaking.

In a Reel, Saberwal acted out a job seeker speaking to someone off-camera. While saying she was looking for a job, the person she portrayed appeared fidgety, repeatedly adjusting her clothes and touching her arms.

Saberwal then made a simple point: “Wo kapde mat peheniye please jisme aap confident nahi feel karte.” (Don’t wear clothes in which you don’t feel confident)

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She went on to enact the person repeatedly adjusting their clothes and fidgeting, explaining that “ye sab karne me hi humara sara confidence chala jayega.” (all of this is going to take your confidence away)