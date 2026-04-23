Why Sanya Malhotra felt lonely in Mumbai; experts decode homesickness

Born in Delhi, actor Sanya Malhotra moved to Mumbai to pursue her acting dream. After her breakthrough in Dangal co-starring Aamir Khan, the actor proved her mettle with the myriad characters she played on screen. However, living in the ‘city of dreams’ comes with a share of loneliness and homesickness.
During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Sanya, who was promoting her movie Toaster, opened up about living in a different city, away from her parents and sister, which often sparked homesickness and, at times, loneliness despite a busy professional life.
“I felt lonely when mom and dad were in Delhi. Shagun, my sister, was also in Delhi. Now they have all come here. I don’t feel lonely now,” Sanya said. She added that she particularly noticed those emotions when she was feeling homesick.
Experts explained that loneliness is often misunderstood as simply being alone. According to Dr Rimpa Sarkar, PhD, Director of Sentier Wellness, Mumbai, loneliness is less about the number of people around a person and more about the absence of emotional connection and familiarity.
She noted that family often serves as a source of safety and belonging, and when that support system is physically distant, “even someone who appears socially active or professionally successful can experience a deep sense of loneliness.”
Dr Sarkar further distinguished between homesickness and emotional loneliness. She explained that homesickness is usually temporary and linked to missing familiar people, places, and routines. Emotional loneliness, however, can be more persistent because it stems from “not feeling emotionally understood or connected, even when others are present.”
She also pointed out that being surrounded by people does not always prevent loneliness. “Emotional loneliness, on the other hand, is deeper and more persistent. It is the feeling of not being emotionally understood or connected, even when there are people around. Homesickness can pass with time, but emotional loneliness often requires more active effort to address,” Dr Sarkar said.
Sanya’s experience, Dr Sarkar noted, highlights the grounding role family can play in emotional well-being. She explained that family often provides continuity and unconditional acceptance, which can significantly reduce loneliness for adults living independently in a new city.
“Relying only on family may not always be practical, so creating meaningful connections in one’s current environment is equally important,” she stressed.
Dr Sarkar suggested that people coping with persistent loneliness should focus on nurturing a few meaningful relationships, staying in regular contact with loved ones, maintaining routines that create purpose, and seeking professional help when loneliness begins to feel overwhelming.