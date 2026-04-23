Why Sanya Malhotra felt lonely in Mumbai; experts decode homesickness

In a recent interview, Sanya Malhotra opens up about living away from her parents and sister (Image source: @sanyamalhotra/Instagram)

Born in Delhi, actor Sanya Malhotra moved to Mumbai to pursue her acting dream. After her breakthrough in Dangal co-starring Aamir Khan, the actor proved her mettle with the myriad characters she played on screen. However, living in the ‘city of dreams’ comes with a share of loneliness and homesickness.

During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Sanya, who was promoting her movie Toaster, opened up about living in a different city, away from her parents and sister, which often sparked homesickness and, at times, loneliness despite a busy professional life.

“I felt lonely when mom and dad were in Delhi. Shagun, my sister, was also in Delhi. Now they have all come here. I don’t feel lonely now,” Sanya said. She added that she particularly noticed those emotions when she was feeling homesick.