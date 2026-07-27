Why Novak Djokovic wants his children to be bored

Novak Djokovic believes boredom can be one of the most valuable experiences for a child. In a world filled with constant screens, notifications, and entertainment, kids rarely have time to simply sit with their thoughts. During a recent conversation on the podcast On Purpose with Jay Shetty, the tennis legend argued that boredom often sparks creativity because it forces children to invent games, explore ideas, and use their imagination.

“Being bored is good. My son is ten, and we were recently at my parents’ at the countryside. We were playing ping pong, kayaking in the lake. We played some football and kept quite active the first few hours of the day. And then I was doing something else. He comes up to me and goes, ‘Daddy, I’m bored.’ Then I had to sit him down and said, ‘Son, it’s okay to be bored sometimes. You had a great, active morning. And second of all, if you are bored, it does not mean you have to take up a book or screen immediately. You need to learn to be with your thoughts,” he shared with the host.