Why child’s failure hurts parents deeply: What David and Varun Dhawan’s candid conversation reveals

David says that he was depressed after Kalank tanked at the box office (Image: Instagram/varundvn)

A child’s setback can sometimes affect parents far more deeply than outsiders realise — something David Dhawan recently admitted with surprising honesty. Speaking at the trailer launch of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, the filmmaker opened up about how strongly he reacted to his son Varun Dhawan’s first major box-office disappointment, Kalank.

“There’s one film of his that didn’t work, and it depressed me. It was a very big film. Karan Johar must have sold his last shirt to make that movie! That film was Kalank,” David said.

Varun also recalled how unsettling the experience was for him. “When I had my first flop, which happened after a couple of hits, it shook me very badly. I wondered, yeh kaise ho gaya, kyun ho gaya? This is because I had a row of hits. My father always told me that it is the law of averages,” he said.