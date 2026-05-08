When Zendaya convinced her mom to get a tattoo at 50: ‘She’s like a walking piece of art’

How Zendaya convinced her mom to get a tattoo. (Source: Instagram/@zendaya)

While promoting her latest film, The Drama, Zendaya shared a hilarious anecdote about her mother. In an episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the actor recalled how she got her mother hooked on getting inked. “I convinced my mom to get her first tattoo at 50 years old. I drew it for her, and since then, she calls me randomly and goes, ‘getting a new tattoo’. She’s basically sleeved up. She’s like a walking piece of art,” the Challengers actor said.

But is the process different for those above 50?

Dr Zeba Chhapra, Dermatologist, Founder & MD, Serenity Med Aesthetics, said that tattoos are increasingly popular among people in their 50s and beyond. However, mature skin behaves differently, so it’s important to approach tattooing with a bit more care and awareness.