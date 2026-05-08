When Zendaya convinced her mom to get a tattoo at 50: ‘She’s like a walking piece of art’

While promoting her latest film, The Drama, Zendaya shared a hilarious anecdote about her mother. In an episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the actor recalled how she got her mother hooked on getting inked. “I convinced my mom to get her first tattoo at 50 years old. I drew it for her, and since then, she calls me randomly and goes, ‘getting a new tattoo’. She’s basically sleeved up. She’s like a walking piece of art,” the Challengers actor said.
But is the process different for those above 50?
Dr Zeba Chhapra, Dermatologist, Founder & MD, Serenity Med Aesthetics, said that tattoos are increasingly popular among people in their 50s and beyond. However, mature skin behaves differently, so it’s important to approach tattooing with a bit more care and awareness.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
What to note before getting a tattoo:
“As we age, the skin becomes thinner, drier, and less elastic. This can impact how well the skin holds pigment and heals post-procedure,” said Chhapra. According to her, people should:
After getting a tattoo:
Dr Chhapra said that healing may take longer in the 50+ age group, so aftercare becomes even more critical:
Additional considerations:
“Older skin may not retain tattoo sharpness as well over time, and fading can occur more quickly,” said Dr Chhapra. Thus, it becomes important to have realistic expectations regarding how the tattoo will look both immediately and in the long term.
All in all, Dr Chhapra concluded that tattoos are absolutely safe in your 50s if done thoughtfully, with proper skin preparation, expert application, and diligent aftercare.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.