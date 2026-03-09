‘Not trying to get empathy’: When Shah Rukh Khan opened up about being a ‘shy’ person, having limited friends

Shah Rukh Khan is known for his affable personality. But the Dilwale actor is a “shy” person in real life, miles away from the characters he plays on screen. This is why he finds the company of children more entertaining than adults.

At the Locarno Film Festival, the 59-year-old shared, “I don’t have too many friends. Which is not a bad thing. I am not trying to get empathy here. But I enjoy being with a few people with whom I am myself. (Then) I am not shy. Then I can joke about and do all the silly things that everyone does. With my kids, especially. I like the company of children much more. I am less shy in the company of children because you can make a fool of yourself, and it’s entertaining. It’s not looked down upon or questioned. Everything is fun. But otherwise, I am very shy.”