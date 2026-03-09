‘Not trying to get empathy’: When Shah Rukh Khan opened up about being a ‘shy’ person, having limited friends

Shah Rukh Khan is known for his affable personality. But the Dilwale actor is a “shy” person in real life, miles away from the characters he plays on screen. This is why he finds the company of children more entertaining than adults.
At the Locarno Film Festival, the 59-year-old shared, “I don’t have too many friends. Which is not a bad thing. I am not trying to get empathy here. But I enjoy being with a few people with whom I am myself. (Then) I am not shy. Then I can joke about and do all the silly things that everyone does. With my kids, especially. I like the company of children much more. I am less shy in the company of children because you can make a fool of yourself, and it’s entertaining. It’s not looked down upon or questioned. Everything is fun. But otherwise, I am very shy.”
During the October 2024 conversation, also admitted that he is “very shy at parties”. “I will try and be somebody else and have fun there. Whatever I can’t do, I guess, as a shy person, I am able to do as the character who could do anything.”
Taking a cue from his admission, let’s understand how having a close-knit group of people helps.
Indeed, he touched upon a universal truth that many silently carry: the power of maintaining a small, intimate group of friends. “While society often celebrates large social networks, it is consistently seen that quality trumps quantity when it comes to meaningful relationships,” said Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD (A.M), psychotherapist, founder, and director of Gateway of Healing.
This dynamic becomes especially significant for introverted or shy persons. “Within a smaller social circle, they can gradually build confidence without feeling overwhelmed by social pressure. They often develop deeper emotional connections and stronger trust bonds,” said Dr Tugnait.
The digital age has made it easier to maintain “superficial connections with large numbers of people.” However, the fundamental human need for deep, meaningful relationships remains unchanged, she emphasised. “By encouraging and supporting smaller friendship circles, one can have stronger emotional foundations and more authentic relationship skills that will serve them well throughout their lives,” elucidated Dr Tugnait.
Remember, it’s not the size of the social circle that matters but the depth of its connections.