‘When I’m in the face paint, come talk to me, bother me. But when I’m not…,’ says Talwiinder Singh; psychiatrist on why artists create personas to survive fame

“When I’m in the face paint, come talk to me, bother me. But when I’m not in the face paint, just leave me alone.” With this striking line, singer Talwiinder has put into words something many artists feel but rarely articulate so bluntly — the need to separate who they are on stage from who they are off it.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he explained, “Because that’s the guy that’s living a normal life. That’s just a body that this guy is using to come into this avatar. He’s a host, is what I call it.” He added, “So for me, it’s like there are two of us in this. So there’s that guy, and then there’s this guy. And that’s why there’s a double I in my name.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
According to Dr Sharadhi C, Consultant – Psychiatry, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, this isn’t unusual. “Many artists create a stage persona, like wearing a costume or face paint, to separate their real self from their public image,” she explains. This distinction offers emotional protection and a sense of control. By stepping into a character while performing and stepping out of it in private life, artists can reduce pressure and stress.
It also helps them handle criticism better. When feedback is directed at the “persona,” it feels less personal. Over time, this boundary becomes a psychological buffer against the intense scrutiny that comes with fame.
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Talwiinder’s request for space when he’s not in character reflects a deeper psychological need. “Artists may feel irritated when fans approach them outside their stage persona because they mentally separate their ‘performer self’ from their ‘real self,’” says Dr Sharadhi.
When that boundary is crossed, it can feel like an invasion of personal space. Off stage, they are not emotionally prepared to be “on.” What might seem like a harmless fan interaction can instead trigger discomfort or stress, simply because the artist is trying to exist as a regular person in that moment.
Maintaining two versions of oneself isn’t without risks. “Keeping two sides of yourself — public and private — can affect mental health over time if the gap between them becomes too large,” the psychitrist cautions. Constantly switching roles can lead to emotional exhaustion, confusion, or even a sense of losing one’s true identity.
However, when managed with clear boundaries and self-awareness, this split can actually be protective. It allows artists to separate work from personal life and preserve a sense of normalcy — something Talwiinder’s words underline powerfully.
So maybe the next time you spot the artist without his face paint, cut him some slack?
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.