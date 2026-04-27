‘When I’m in the face paint, come talk to me, bother me. But when I’m not…,’ says Talwiinder Singh; psychiatrist on why artists create personas to survive fame

“When I’m in the face paint, come talk to me, bother me. But when I’m not in the face paint, just leave me alone.” With this striking line, singer Talwiinder has put into words something many artists feel but rarely articulate so bluntly — the need to separate who they are on stage from who they are off it.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he explained, “Because that’s the guy that’s living a normal life. That’s just a body that this guy is using to come into this avatar. He’s a host, is what I call it.” He added, “So for me, it’s like there are two of us in this. So there’s that guy, and then there’s this guy. And that’s why there’s a double I in my name.”