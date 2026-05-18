What Rajeev Khandelwal’s latest comment reveals about fashion and identity

For some people, fashion is just about looking put together. But for Rajeev Khandelwal, it says something far more personal. The Left Right Left actor was recently praised for his spot-on glamorous looks as a host for Sony TV’s game show Tum Ho Naa – Ghar Ki Superstar. Reflecting on his style choices, the actor said, “For me, style has always been an extension of what I feel, not just what I wear.”

In an episode of Tum Ho Naa, he also added that the brooches on his blazer were not merely accessories, but symbols carrying “the strength, grace, and spirit” of the women he was celebrating.

Just like Rajeev, many people instinctively dress according to how they feel — reaching for softer clothes on emotionally draining days, brighter colours when feeling upbeat, or sharply structured outfits when we want to feel more in control.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Psychologists say this is not unusual at all. According to Dr Kunal Kumar, Senior Consultant, Psychiatry, ShardaCare–Healthcity, fashion and emotional expression are often deeply linked.

“When someone says their style reflects how they feel, it usually means they use clothing as a form of self-expression,” he tells indianexpress.com.

“Psychologically, it shows a strong awareness of personal identity, mood, and individuality.” In other words, style is not always about aesthetics. Sometimes, it is emotional language.

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What your clothes may be saying about you

Psychologically, Rajeev’s belief shows a strong awareness of personal identity, mood, and individuality (Image: Instagram/simplyrajeev) Psychologically, Rajeev’s belief shows a strong awareness of personal identity, mood, and individuality (Image: Instagram/simplyrajeev)

Dr Kumar explains that people often choose colours, silhouettes, or styles that align with how they feel internally — even without consciously realising it.

“Fashion can help individuals feel confident, comfortable, empowered, or emotionally connected to themselves without necessarily expressing it verbally.”

This may be why certain outfits feel like armour before an important meeting, while others feel like comfort after a difficult day.

For celebrities, this kind of visual communication can become even more intentional, since they are “constantly observed by the public”, and their clothing choices often become a way to express “emotions, confidence, individuality, or even personal transformation.”

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Think of it as emotional signalling — except through fabric, tailoring, colour, and personal styling choices. One’s appearance often becomes a way of communicating aspects of personality without explicitly saying them out loud.

“Sometimes bold fashion reflects confidence, while simpler or comfort-based styles may reflect emotional grounding.”

Of course, not every outfit has deep psychological meaning. Sometimes a blazer is just a blazer. But comments like Khandelwal’s tap into something relatable: the quiet ways people use appearance to communicate who they are, what they are feeling, or even who they want to become.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.