‘Wear what you feel comfortable in,’ says Triptii Dimri; psychiatrist agrees

Triptii Dimri has become the new headliner of the fashion world after becoming the first-ever Indian brand ambassador for Victoria’s Secret. When Vogue India caught her in the celebratory mood and asked for a styling tip for looking confident, the Laila Majnu actress gave a refreshingly honest, and psychologically rooted response.
“I think, wear what you feel comfortable in, what makes you feel more like yourself because when you are confident you feel beautiful,” Dimri advised.
At a time when fashion is often dictated by fast-changing trends, her words have once again sparked conversations around body positivity and the idea that beauty goes far beyond appearance. Dimri’s advice also finds strong backing among mental health experts.
According to psychiatrist Dr Abhinit Kumar, Senior Consultant- Psychiatry, ShardaCare-Healthcity, confidence and beauty are deeply connected—but not always in the way we think.
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“I do believe this. Confidence and beauty are closely related, yet the order counts, as one cannot be confident because he/she looks beautiful, but he/she can feel beautiful because he/she is confident,” the expert tells indianexpress.com
It’s a small shift in thinking, but a powerful one. Instead of chasing confidence through appearance, it begins from within and reflects outward.
“When an individual puts on what he or she feels is true to him or her, he or she is projecting self-acceptance, which is reflected,” the psychiatrist explains. This is where personal style becomes more than just clothing. It becomes a form of self-expression: one that signals comfort, authenticity, and self-assurance.
“This is particularly significant to older people, who are usually made to feel invisible by the narrow beauty standards,” Dr Kumar further adds.
In that context, choosing what feels right instead of what’s expected can quietly challenge those norms.
“What you wear is an extension of your identity. When such a decision is made at will and in a comfortable manner, it strengthens a positive self-image.” And that’s where confidence builds—not from external validation, but from internal alignment.
“And a man who is comfortable in his own skin–at any age–is truly, unquestionably beautiful,” the psychiatrist stresses.
In the end, whether it’s a red carpet look or everyday wear, the message remains the same: when you feel like yourself, confidence naturally follows!