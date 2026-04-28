‘Wear what you feel comfortable in,’ says Triptii Dimri; psychiatrist agrees

Triptii Dimri has become the new headliner of the fashion world after becoming the first-ever Indian brand ambassador for Victoria’s Secret. When Vogue India caught her in the celebratory mood and asked for a styling tip for looking confident, the Laila Majnu actress gave a refreshingly honest, and psychologically rooted response.

“I think, wear what you feel comfortable in, what makes you feel more like yourself because when you are confident you feel beautiful,” Dimri advised.

At a time when fashion is often dictated by fast-changing trends, her words have once again sparked conversations around body positivity and the idea that beauty goes far beyond appearance. Dimri’s advice also finds strong backing among mental health experts.