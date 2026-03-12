‘We are not so attached to what we do’: Anushka Sharma says she and Virat Kohli are ‘not worldly and materialistic’

In a world that often equates personal worth with professional achievements, actor Anushka Sharma’s reflective conversation with film critic Anupama Chopra is a refreshing change. Speaking about her marriage with cricketer Virat Kohli, the actor offered rare insight into how the couple balances high-stakes careers with a spiritual and grounded personal life.

“We are both not so attached to what we do,” Anushka said plainly. “We don’t see each other as two different people… we are male and female versions of each other.” For the couple, simplicity, self-sufficiency, and a shared spiritual grounding form the bedrock of their relationship.

Responding to labels like “power couple,” Sharma quickly clarified: “We don’t see ourselves like that. If we started to, then there’s something really wrong in the nature of our relationship.”