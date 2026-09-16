‘Was called uncultured’: Shehnaaz Gill opens up about body shaming, trolling over her Punjabi accent

Shehnaaz Gill has opened up about being trolled for her body, criticised for her Punjabi accent and limited Hindi, and the importance of love and respect in relationships. Speaking about her journey with Mashable India, Gill said she faced criticism when she was overweight and even after she lost weight.
“I got trolled a lot for my body during Bigg Boss. I get trolled over my language. She is cute, that became my strength. But in Bigg Boss, I was called illiterate and uncultured due to my Punjabi touch. I did not know Hindi well,” the actor said.
Shehnaaz added that her experiences after the show helped her understand that weight changes should not define a person. “But after I came outside of the show and proved that losing and gaining weight is not a big deal,” she said.
Reflecting on the criticism she faced at different weights, the actor-singer said, “I got trolled when I was fat; I got trolled when I lost weight.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
She also urged men to stop placing pressure on women to change their bodies. “Men should stop bothering women for weight loss,” she said.
When asked about green flags in men, Shehnaaz replied, “Green flag: love and respect.”
Dr Rimpa Sarkar, psychologist, PhD, Sentier Wellness, Mumbai, said criticism of a person’s language, accent or cultural identity can affect their sense of belonging because language is closely connected to identity and acceptance within a social group.
“When a person is repeatedly made to feel that the way they speak is inferior, they may start becoming self-conscious about expressing themselves, even when there is nothing wrong with their language or accent,” Dr Rimpa said.
She added that such criticism can lead to self-doubt, social inhibition and a feeling that a person must change an important part of themselves to be accepted. “A person’s accent or fluency does not determine their intelligence, education or cultural worth,” she said.
Addressing the impact of repeated trolling about weight, the expert said body shaming can create a cycle of self-criticism and insecurity.
“What can be particularly damaging is receiving criticism at different weights, because the person learns that there is no version of their body that feels socially acceptable,” she added.
According to Dr Rimpa, this can increase body dissatisfaction, anxiety around eating and unhealthy attempts to control weight. “Food can gradually become associated with guilt, fear or self-punishment rather than nourishment and enjoyment,” she added.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.