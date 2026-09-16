‘Was called uncultured’: Shehnaaz Gill opens up about body shaming, trolling over her Punjabi accent

In a candid interview, Shehnaaz Gill opens up about being called uncultured in Bigg Boss

Shehnaaz Gill has opened up about being trolled for her body, criticised for her Punjabi accent and limited Hindi, and the importance of love and respect in relationships. Speaking about her journey with Mashable India, Gill said she faced criticism when she was overweight and even after she lost weight.

“I got trolled a lot for my body during Bigg Boss. I get trolled over my language. She is cute, that became my strength. But in Bigg Boss, I was called illiterate and uncultured due to my Punjabi touch. I did not know Hindi well,” the actor said.

Shehnaaz added that her experiences after the show helped her understand that weight changes should not define a person. “But after I came outside of the show and proved that losing and gaining weight is not a big deal,” she said.