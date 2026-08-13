‘Huge incentive for me’: Vedika Pinto says working with Vikrant Massey was ‘very intimidating’

Musafir Cafe dropped on Netflix last week and soon went on to win hearts online. At its heart, adapted from a book by the same name, lies a complex, layered love story featuring real, humane characters, brought to life by Vedika Pinto, Mahima Makwana, and Vikrant Massey.

Speaking about why she accepted the role of Sudha Tripathi in the series, Pinto told Bollywood Hungama: “It was already very appealing to me, if I’m being really honest. I always wanted to do a love story. Vikrant was a huge incentive for me. Of course, I wanted to work with him. It was very intimidating also to go on to set with Vikrant. The day of the chemistry test, I was intimidated, only a little bit, but it was magic on paper.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Seema Rekha – Founder and Managing Director of Antarmanh Consulting Private Limited, says that being intimidated by a senior colleague is usually related to our perception of authority, experience, and our own position within the professional hierarchy. “If we think that someone knows more or wields more power than us, we tend to become overly attentive to our actions and worry about judgment and possible mistakes. This can make us anxious even when there is no real threat,” she shares.

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According to her, our confidence and previous experiences with authority figures can also influence how we respond. However, being intimidated doesn’t mean that we are less competent. Recognising these thoughts can help us handle such situations better.

Tips to overcome fear and build confidence at the workplace

Rekha says, firstly, we need to define what exactly makes us uncomfortable.

“Is it their experience, the possibility of making a mistake, or the feeling that we have something to prove? Once we identify the concern, we can question whether it is actually justified rather than simply accepting it. We can also shift our focus from “how do they see me?” to “how can I contribute to this discussion?”,” she tells indianexpress.com.

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Preparation helps one to feel more confident and avoid unnecessary anxiety. “Before a meeting, for example, it can help to have two or three points or questions ready so that you are more likely to participate. One doesn’t necessarily need to feel comfortable in order to be confident, but they should be able to participate in a discussion and share his or her opinion even when there is some fear or discomfort,” she elaborates.

How to work effectively with senior colleagues

Rekha further shares some tips and tricks:

While working with somebody who has significantly more experience, she says that people sometimes tend to unintentionally fall into what can be called ‘performance mode’, where they become overly conscious of every word, expect criticism, and hesitate to express disagreement or raise questions.

“For example, an employee may agree with a senior colleague’s suggestion despite having a different view, simply because they are worried about how the disagreement will be perceived. This can affect collaboration, as people start responding to hierarchy rather than the actual work,” she says, adding that the helpful step is to stop seeking approval and start seeking clarity.

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Her simple advice? Ask questions, understand expectations, and share your opinion even if you are not completely confident. “If a brief is unclear, ask, ‘Could you clarify what outcome you are looking for?’ This can make the conversation more productive,” she suggests.

Respect seniority and experience, but remember that being less experienced does not make your perspective less valuable. Respect should not mean feeling inferior.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.