Vaani Kapoor on being intentional with career choices: ‘I’m okay to quit’

Vaani Kapoor recently opened up about being super intentional with the projects she chooses to work on. Rather than accepting every role that comes her way, the actor shared that she prefers to wait for work that genuinely resonates with her. “I had a very heart-to-heart conversation with my team. I said, ‘You know guys, if the right one is not coming right now, I’m okay to quit…it doesn’t scare me’,” Kapoor said.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
“It will break my heart. I will feel directionless. I will possibly find another way to keep my creative juices flowing and going. But I try at least whatever is in my capacity to pick something that does not take me five steps back,” the Befikre actor told Bollywood Hungama.
This perspective raises an important psychological question: Is it okay to say, “This doesn’t feel like the right fit for me”?
Rutuja Varade, psychologist at Mpower, Aditya Birla Education Trust, says that many of us, regardless of our field, experience internal conflict when deciding whether to accept an opportunity. There is often FOMO (fear of missing out), disappointing others, or slowing down one’s career. However, she believes choosing not to pursue an opportunity that doesn’t align with your values, interests, or long-term vision is not a sign of weakness; it reflects self-awareness.
However, she warns that intention should not become rigid.
“As human beings, we cannot always predict which opportunity will become a turning point in our lives. Particularly in creative professions such as acting, an unexpected role may reveal a hidden strength, challenge existing beliefs, or open doors that were never anticipated. Growth often occurs when we step into experiences that initially feel unfamiliar,” Varade tells indianexpress.com.
According to her, the key is not to accept everything, nor to reject everything that feels uncomfortable. Instead, it is about asking:
These questions help transform decision-making from an emotional reaction into a thoughtful process.
View this post on Instagram
Professionally, Varade says that being intentional while remaining open to growth offers several benefits:
Ultimately, Varade says that success is not determined by the number of opportunities we accept but by the wisdom with which we choose them. Sometimes, saying, “This may not be the right project for me,” is an act of clarity. At other times, saying, “I’ve never done this before, but I’m willing to try,” is an act of courage.
The psychologist reiterates that most fulfilling careers are built through a balance of both knowing yourself well enough to choose intentionally, and remaining open enough to discover possibilities you never imagined. “Sometimes purpose is found in waiting. At other times, it is discovered by taking a leap into the unknown. The real growth lies in having the wisdom to know the difference,” Varade concludes.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.