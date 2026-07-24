Vaani Kapoor on being intentional with career choices: ‘I’m okay to quit’

Vaani Kapoor recently opened up about being super intentional with the projects she chooses to work on. Rather than accepting every role that comes her way, the actor shared that she prefers to wait for work that genuinely resonates with her. “I had a very heart-to-heart conversation with my team. I said, ‘You know guys, if the right one is not coming right now, I’m okay to quit…it doesn’t scare me’,” Kapoor said.

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“It will break my heart. I will feel directionless. I will possibly find another way to keep my creative juices flowing and going. But I try at least whatever is in my capacity to pick something that does not take me five steps back,” the Befikre actor told Bollywood Hungama.