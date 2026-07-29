‘Not the watch or fancy car’: What Jennifer Lopez actually finds attractive in men

Jennifer Lopez has time and again won hearts with her on-stage performances over the years. The Office Romance actor recently performed at Dolce & Gabbana’s closing Alta Moda concert on July 16 in Taormina, Italy, and spoke to the crowd about what she finds the most attractive in a partner.

“You know people look at me and they think I’m expensive…and I am. But I have my own money. We don’t need anybody to buy us anything. But you know what makes a man really attractive? It’s not the watch, or the fancy car. It’s not the private jet. Although that’s nice. It’s seeing them make the bed in the morning or wash the dishes for you when you’re tired at night. Now that’s what I call sexy,” Lopez could be heard addressing the crowd.