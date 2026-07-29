‘Not the watch or fancy car’: What Jennifer Lopez actually finds attractive in men

Jennifer Lopez has time and again won hearts with her on-stage performances over the years. The Office Romance actor recently performed at Dolce & Gabbana’s closing Alta Moda concert on July 16 in Taormina, Italy, and spoke to the crowd about what she finds the most attractive in a partner.
“You know people look at me and they think I’m expensive…and I am. But I have my own money. We don’t need anybody to buy us anything. But you know what makes a man really attractive? It’s not the watch, or the fancy car. It’s not the private jet. Although that’s nice. It’s seeing them make the bed in the morning or wash the dishes for you when you’re tired at night. Now that’s what I call sexy,” Lopez could be heard addressing the crowd.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Dr Ambarish Ghosh, a consultant psychiatrist at CMRI, says that small gestures make partners feel loved every day and make them realise that their partner cares for even the minute things which make them happy. “It’s also much more feasible and takes little effort, and the fact is that the person is in their thoughts at all times,” says Dr Ghosh.
Psychologist Rasshi Gurnani explains that consistency regulates the nervous system more than words do. Small actions signal reliability, activating attachment pathways linked to predictability and caregiving. Psychologically, she says that this meets needs for containment and attunement—the sense that a partner notices you without being asked.
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In fact, repeated practical gestures create what psychologists call secure attachment conditioning. The brain tracks patterns, not intensity. “When someone consistently remembers preferences or anticipates needs, it builds predictive safety, you begin to expect care. This lowers hypervigilance and strengthens emotional bonding through oxytocin-mediated trust responses,” she elaborates, and over time, the partner becomes associated with regulation: which means stress reduces in their presence.
“Small acts also function as non-verbal validation, which enhances perceived partner responsiveness a key predictor of long-term relationship satisfaction,” informs Gurnani. According to her, a care-focused partner represents psychological stability, i.e., someone who contributes to daily wellbeing rather than occasional excitement. And this indicates a shift toward companionship, mutual regulation, and practical intimacy as relationship standards.
At the end of the day, Gurnani reiterates that the priority should be long-term emotional safety, not intensity. “In today’s era when relationships are very fragile and people go through multiple relationships before settling down, small gestures helps them both express their love, in a way that actually makes them feel heard and seen,” she concludes.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.