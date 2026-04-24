‘Think of your energy as an expensive luxury item. Not everyone can afford it’, advises Taylor Swift; but does a psychiatrist agree?

Taylor Swift has always spoken the truth unfiltered — in her songs as well as in real life. Whether it was her dreamy romance with a reality check in Wildest Dreams or her iconic speech while accepting the honorary doctorate from NYU, her words of wisdom are loved by her fans globally.
This time, the star icon has shared another mantra that’ll help you protect your energy and keep all negative things at a distance. While speaking on the New Heights podcast, Swift impressed netizens with her advice: “You should think of your energy as if it’s expensive, as if it’s like a luxury item. Not everyone can afford it. Like, not everyone has invested in you in order to be able to have the capital for you to care about this. Because like what you spend your energy on, that’s the day”
So, Swifties, can you too fully rely on this? As per Dr Sharadhi C, Consultant – Psychiatry, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, this attitude can unarguably be “healthy” but only if used in a “balanced” and thoughtful way. Now, before you jump the gun, here’s what it means.
“Thinking of your energy as something valuable helps you become more aware of where you spend your time, attention, and emotions, so you stop giving importance to things or people that drain you without adding value, which can reduce stress, protect your mental health, and improve focus on what truly matters in your life,” Dr Sharadhi elaborates.
She further adds that such an attitude can encourage setting clear boundaries. It also means that you start choosing carefully “who and what deserves your effort, just like you would spend money wisely”, and this creates a sense of control and self-respect.
This is because now you are not reacting to everything around you but “responding with intention”, and over time, this helps you build emotional discipline, avoid burnout, and stay aligned with your goals.
However, if you get too carried away, and become excessively guarded or selective, you may start “avoiding meaningful relationships, feedback, or new experiences” that are important for growth.
The advice is simple. “The key is to balance self-protection with openness, using your energy wisely while still staying connected, empathetic, and flexible in your interactions,” the psychiatrist concludes.
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