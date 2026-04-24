‘Think of your energy as an expensive luxury item. Not everyone can afford it’, advises Taylor Swift; but does a psychiatrist agree?

Taylor Swift has always spoken the truth unfiltered — in her songs as well as in real life. Whether it was her dreamy romance with a reality check in Wildest Dreams or her iconic speech while accepting the honorary doctorate from NYU, her words of wisdom are loved by her fans globally.

This time, the star icon has shared another mantra that’ll help you protect your energy and keep all negative things at a distance. While speaking on the New Heights podcast, Swift impressed netizens with her advice: “You should think of your energy as if it’s expensive, as if it’s like a luxury item. Not everyone can afford it. Like, not everyone has invested in you in order to be able to have the capital for you to care about this. Because like what you spend your energy on, that’s the day”