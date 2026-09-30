Tara Sutaria says being heard as a child gave her ‘so much confidence’

Tara Sutaria opens up about being treated as an adult during childhood (Image: Instagram/tarasutaria)

Kids are rarely treated as equals, but that was never the case with Tara Sutaria. The Toxic actor recently opened up about the way her parents raised her.

“My mom and dad kind of always treated my sister and me like we were equals. We were kind of treated like adults when we were kids, and our opinion always mattered,” Sutaria said during a conversation with Pernia Qureshi of Fashionably Pernia.

For Sutaria, being heard at home was not just about getting a say. She believes it helped build her confidence. “I think that gives a child so much confidence,” she said, adding that this equality also shaped her sense of self.