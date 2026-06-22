Tannaz Irani on her divorce and how it impacted daughter

Actor-creator Tannaz Irani recently opened up about her first marriage and divorce, reflecting on the emotional toll it took on her daughter. The Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon actor got married to theatre artist Farid Currim at the age of 20. After eight years of marriage, the couple got divorced in 1993. They have a daughter named Zianne together.

In 2007, Tannaz married actor Bhaktiyaar Irani, and the couple are parents to Zara and Zeus. Speaking candidly to Hauterrfly, she shared her life during separation from her first husband and how it affected her daughter. “I realised much later that maybe it wasn’t easy for my daughter at all. She was small and understood what was happening,” she said.

Reflecting on her motherhood and guilt, Tannaz said, “Once you break that safety factor for a child, especially as a mother, you’ve broken it. Your daughter’s biggest safety factor is her mother – and I broke that.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Opening up about why the marriage ended, Tannaz shared that emotional growth and differing priorities created distance between them. “When you’re 20, you’re growing so much as a woman. He was a great man and allowed me to find my own space, but I think I was looking for something else. I wanted to go out, party and do things, while he was much more mature,” she said.

However, Tannaz admitted that she faced comments before tying the knot with Bhakityaar. “I was much older. I was a divorcee,” she said, adding, “He always fought for me. He still fights for me. Anyone who says anything bad about me, Bakhtiyar will be the first one to stand for me.”

Dr Rimpa Sarkar, PhD, of Sentier Wellness in Mumbai, explained the role of emotional maturity and past relationships in making second marriages healthier. She shared that individuals have better self-awareness and clarity after failed relationships. “After going through a previous relationship, many people better understand their emotional needs, communication patterns, boundaries, and compatibility requirements. They may also become more realistic about relationships rather than idealising them,” she said.

Story continues below this ad

“In many cases, people become more intentional in choosing a partner and maintaining the relationship,” she added.

Dr Sarkar also emphasised that labels like “divorcee” can carry emotional weight because society often attaches judgment or assumptions to them. “With emotional support and self-acceptance, many individuals gradually separate their identity from the label and begin to see divorce not as failure, but as a life experience. The way society responds to such labels can strongly influence how comfortable someone feels in rebuilding confidence and opening themselves to relationships again, she said.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.