‘I felt so trapped’: Content creator Sufi Motiwala on living with Dream-Reality Confusion

Fashion commentator and content creator Sufi Motiwala got emotional on Lock Upp Season 2 after revealing that he lives with Dream Reality Confusion Syndrome (DRS), a condition that makes it difficult to distinguish between dreams and reality.

During a conversation on the show, Sufi shared that he has been repeatedly dreaming about being trapped inside the Lock Upp jail. He highlighted that the dream felt so real that it brought back memories of his past struggles with the condition.

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‘I was telling people in my dream to hit me’

“I had such a weird dream. I am repeatedly having dreams about the jail. It was like again we were stuck here, and they were putting 50 more people inside. And the game is never-ending, and there was no way to get out of it,” he said.