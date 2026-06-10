Sudha Murthy on EQ: Why emotional awareness matters in daily life

Author and philanthropist Sudha Murthy once took to X to share a video highlighting the necessity of both men and women in each other’s lives. “In my view, men and women are equal but in different ways. They complement each other like two wheels of a bicycle; you can’t move forward without the other,” she captioned the video. While adding that men and women are wired differently — with one being more compassionate and nurturing, and the other balancing it out with logic and pragmatism — Murthy also talked about the differing emotional and intelligence quotients in both.

“You should first define what equality is. Both genders are different. Life is like a cart or a bicycle. There are two wheels. One wheel is male, the other one is female. You require both wheels to move. You can’t say, ‘I don’t want the other wheel at all,’ because life will not progress. But, women and men are wired differently,” she said, adding men may have a high IQ but not necessarily the same emotional quotient as women.