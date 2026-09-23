SRK on being self-critical: ‘I cry in my bathroom’; psychologists on the trap of self-pity

Shah Rukh Khan hasn’t reached the top of the success ladder without hard work and dedication. But stardom comes with its own pitfalls, and speaking at the Global Freight Summit in Dubai, ‘King Khan’ once revealed that he can be self-critical at times. “I hate feeling this, and then I cry a lot in my bathroom. I do not show it to anyone. You can wallow and self-pity for that much time. And then you have to believe that the world is not against you.”

His words created a buzz surrounding the impact and necessity of self-criticism. However, it all comes down to drawing a fine line between healthy self-introspection and spiralling into self-pity.

Dr Arvind Otta, Senior Psychologist and Mental Health Activist, said a perk of adopting a self-critical approach is its contribution to personal growth. Highlighting that it allows individuals to identify areas that need improvement and work towards enhancing their skills and actions, he said: “Self-criticism can increase self-awareness, allowing individuals to understand their strengths and weaknesses. Moreover, it pushes people to set higher standards for themselves, encouraging them to achieve their targets and excel in other walks of life.”

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

On the other hand, over-self-criticism can negatively impact one’s mental health, he said, giving a feeling of not being good enough, ultimately inducing low confidence and self-esteem. “Individuals who are overly hard on themselves may find it difficult to see their own success and value, leading to a continuous cycle of negativity. This can often become a barrier to personal growth as constant self-judgement can stifle one’s creativity and hinder progress,” he told indianexpress.com.

Agreeing, Ashutosh Tiwari, a psychologist and director at MindGlass Well-Being in Delhi, pointed out that a comprehensive understanding of the concept of “self” is necessary to distinguish between constructive self-reflection and detrimental self-pity.

How can you draw a line between healthy self-introspection and self-pity?

To navigate your way out of self-criticism, Dr Otta stresses the importance of practicing self-awareness. Healthy introspection involves the recognition of one’s feelings and experiences while maintaining a balanced perspective, without letting them become one’s core identity.

To avoid self-pity, individuals should learn to be compassionate towards themselves. Learning to be nice to oneself during hard times and being empathetic by learning from one’s experiences without getting overwhelmed by negative feelings by thinking positively about themselves.

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Tiwari added that you can practice self-forgiveness and simultaneously identify your strengths that help you overcome such setbacks. Learning to move on is a strength that helps you find new opportunities and connections.