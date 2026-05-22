Sofía Vergara says dating someone who earns less than her is ‘a nightmare’; expert explains why

Money talk in relationships can get uncomfortable fast, but actor Sofía Vergara has no hesitation being honest about what she wants. While discussing her ideal partner after divorce on NBC’s Today with Jenna & Friends, the actor admitted that dating someone who earns significantly less than her is not something she wants to navigate.

When host Jenna Bush Hager mentioned that a mutual friend was trying to set her up, Vergara replied, “I want to say the basic stuff, like health and somebody that loves me. And somebody tall, handsome. I want somebody that has as much money as me or more, because if not, it’s a nightmare. They end up resenting you.”

Her comment has sparked conversation online. Is financial equality a realistic compatibility preference, or does it point to deeper relationship fears? Curious, we decided to dig deeper, seeking psychological explanation.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Can money really create relationship tension?

“I’m not really in a hurry anymore,” she further added in the context of dating (Image: Instagram/sofiavergara) “I’m not really in a hurry anymore,” she further added in the context of dating (Image: Instagram/sofiavergara)

According to Dr Kunal Kumar, Senior Consultant, Psychiatry, ShardaCare–Healthcity, large income differences can indeed create emotional strain between partners sometimes.

“One partner may feel insecure, dependent, or less valued, while the higher-earning partner may feel pressure or responsibility. Over time, this imbalance can lead to resentment or power struggles if communication is poor,” he explains.

That said, money itself is not always the real issue. What often matters more is how couples communicate about finances, emotional expectations, and shared responsibilities. A significant pay gap does not automatically doom a relationship; but if one partner begins to feel inferior, financially burdened, or emotionally misunderstood, friction can build.

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Vergara’s preference, Dr Kumar says, may come from both practical and emotional reasoning. “Some people want financial equality because they value similar lifestyles, independence, and shared responsibilities. At the same time, it can sometimes reflect deeper fears such as fear of being financially burdened, emotionally misunderstood, or resented by a partner,” he says.

Additionally, past experiences can also shape how people think about compatibility.

Is financial compatibility as important as emotional compatibility?

Relationship experts often point out that money remains one of the most common sources of conflict between couples. Similar spending habits, comfort levels around money, and future goals can make navigating life together easier. But income alone is not the full story.

“Emotional connection, respect, communication, and shared values are equally important. Healthy communication about money matters often matters more than the actual income difference itself,” the psychiatrist clarifies.

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Vergara’s honesty may feel blunt, but it taps into a real modern dating question: is love enough when lifestyles and bank balances look very different?

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.