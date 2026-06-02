‘Used to limp every day’: Siddharth Shaw on physical toll of Chiraiya; psychiatrist weighs in

What happens when a role doesn’t just stay on screen, but seeps into your everyday life? Actor Siddharth Shaw recently opened up about a deeply unsettling experience while shooting for Chiraiya, revealing how months of psychological stress translated into physical pain — so much so that he struggled to even walk properly.

Speaking on the DOAK Poland Podcast, Shaw shared how preparing for an intense and disturbing scene took a toll on him in ways he hadn’t anticipated.

“I had taken on so much anxiety because of the role I was playing. There were intimate scenes involved, so for nearly half a year, I have limped. The anxiety had taken hold of my lower back. I couldn’t walk properly — I used to limp every day. There would be physiotherapy sessions on set before shooting and after shooting in the evening.”