Siddhant Chaturvedi tries ‘rainy day ASMR’; why certain sounds feel so good

Siddhant Chaturvedi is always busy trying his hand at fresh and exciting things—hiking across rough terrain, skinny-dipping in lakes, flaunting his washboard abs at the gym, or documenting a hair oil massage from his mother. In a surprising turn of events, Siddhant Chaturvedi’s social media once branched into ASMR content. The Bollywood actor’s Instagram post shared an interesting clip where he tapped on surfaces, popped things and whispered words to create a sensory experience for the audience.

“Click. Slurp. Jibbitz pop. Sid’s got the monsoon playlist AND the drip 🌧️🫰,” read the caption of his Instagram post, which he titled ‘rainy day ASMR’.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

ASMR, or Automatic Sensory Meridian Response, refers to a tingling, calming sensation on the scalp, neck, and back, in reaction to certain stimuli. Spanning across various visual, auditory, physical, and tactile mediums, this popular trend’s triggers include makeup destruction, shredding paper, playing with kinetic sand, and grating cheese—you name it, someone’s enjoying the hell out of it.

Sonal Chadha, a clinical psychologist at Lissun, said that ASMR activates the parasympathetic nervous system, which is responsible for rest and relaxation. It can reduce heart rate, promote ease, and mimic nurturing behaviours like soft talking or gentle tapping. “ASMR triggers may also release endorphins and oxytocin, contributing to feelings of pleasure, bonding, and comfort. This is similar to the feeling of being cared for, as ASMR often mimics nurturing behaviours like soft talking, tapping, or gentle movements,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi)

According to Nishtha Khurana, a counseling psychologist at Lissun, ASMR has gained widespread popularity in recent years due to its sense of community. “Online platforms like YouTube and social media have created a supportive space where creators and viewers can share experiences and discuss their favourite triggers. This inclusivity helps people feel understood, particularly those who may otherwise feel lonely in their ASMR experiences,” she elaborated.

ASMR’s impact on people

Chadha explained that ASMR’s effects are highly subjective, and the sensitivity to ASMR triggers varies widely. “The way people process sensory input or the connectivity between brain regions involved in sensation and emotion may influence their sensitivity to ASMR triggers,” she said.

Some individuals associate certain sounds, like whispering or tapping, with positive feelings, enhancing their ASMR experience. “For others, these sounds may evoke discomfort or simply be neutral, which is why they don’t feel the same effects,” she said.

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What to beware of

Many people use it to reduce stress, improve sleep, and enhance relaxation, with reported benefits like reduced anxiety and improved mood. However, Khurana warns people not to get too habituated, where overexposure to ASMR triggers reduces their effectiveness.

“Some people may react negatively to ASMR by feeling stressed or unhappy. For example, an ASMR video that involves tapping or breathing may elicit these emotions rather than relax you,” she said. She also stressed that ASMR should not be seen as a medical treatment. “If you face sleep or mood issues, it’s essential to consult a doctor to address the underlying cause,” she said.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.