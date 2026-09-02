Shehnaaz Gill says she has ‘betrayed’ in love when her emotional needs weren’t met

Relationships are rarely black and white; they often sit in the messy middle where love, expectations, and emotional reciprocity intersect. In a recent chat with SMTV, actor Shehnaaz Gill reflected on this complexity, admitting, “I have [betrayed someone]. In love. Not otherwise.”

She explained that she didn’t cheat on impulse, but because she felt emotionally unfulfilled. “I only did it because the vibe wasn’t matching. When you expect something from someone, and they don’t meet those expectations… I have those expectations. I can’t just keep on giving. I believe in give and take. So when such things happen, I call it off because you can’t invest so much in someone else. Because then you are wasting your time.”

Shehnaaz went on to articulate what she looks for in a partner: “I want my partner to be understanding, open-minded, and independent. They should give me space. We should be able to show our work to each other, appreciate it together. We should be able to talk to each other without our phones. We should be able to travel together.” She also expressed that love must feel mutual: “A woman wants to be loved in exchange for love. If someone can’t love you, then what’s the point?”

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Beyond love, Shehnaaz also spoke about money and independence — themes increasingly central to modern relationships. “All the relationships that I have been in, I have always believed in sharing. Like if we are on a vacation, we split the bills in half.” She added, “Men have a problem with this. They feel, ‘Why your money? I can just spend my money.’ I wonder why? Is it because they’re insecure that a woman can pay for herself? I am very particular about these things.”

Distinguishing between a natural mismatch and an avoidable pattern of unmet emotional needs

Sonal Khangarot, licensed rehabilitation counsellor and psychotherapist, The Answer Room, tells indianexpress.com, “When someone feels emotionally neglected or disappointed, it’s important to explore whether it stems from a natural mismatch or a pattern of unmet emotional needs. A natural mismatch often reflects differing communication styles, love languages, or attachment needs that aren’t inherently wrong but may require adjustment. In contrast, an avoidable pattern suggests recurring experiences of feeling unseen, dismissed, or overgiving—signs that deeper attachment wounds or unmet needs are at play.”

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When feelings of neglect persist despite genuine effort, it may indicate underlying unmet needs for safety, validation, or connection. “These can be explored with a trusted confidant or in therapy, where communication tools and emotional insight can foster healthier relational patterns,” says Khangarot.

Maintaining emotional reciprocity in relationships

Emotional reciprocity in relationships relies on awareness, boundaries, and mutual empathy. It means giving and receiving emotional support without losing one’s sense of self or depending entirely on a partner for regulation. Maintaining balance involves expressing needs clearly, listening without defensiveness, and practising self-soothing rather than seeking constant reassurance, states the expert.

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On changing financial dynamics

Changing financial dynamics, where women increasingly value independence and shared responsibility, can challenge traditional notions of masculinity and power within relationships. Some men may feel threatened or inadequate, while women may struggle with guilt or the pressure to ‘do it all.’

“These shifts can create tension if unaddressed. Navigating them requires open conversations about money, respect for each other’s contributions and redefining partnership as collaboration, not competition. When couples approach finances as a shared goal rather than a measure of worth, they foster equality, reduce ego-driven conflict, and build a relationship rooted in trust and mutual respect,” concludes Khangarot.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.