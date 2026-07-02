Shakira on juggling work and kids: ‘That’s why I don’t have a boyfriend’

Shakira, the voice behind several FIFA World Cup anthems, has once again captured the fans’ attention with her 2026 hit track Dai Dai. But did you know that the Colombian singer-songwriter is a workhorse, and being a mother to two kids does not get in her way of getting stuff done. During a candid conversation with Lele Pons on her Netflix podcast, the singer opened up about the exhausting realities of juggling work and motherhood — something she would not trade for anything else in the world.
“Thank goodness the kids are with their dad right now. They are back today, but I work whenever they are away. So, I keep myself busy with work every day, at all hours. I barely sleep so that I can get as much done as possible and be a little more balanced when they come back,” she shared with Pons.
When the host said, “You’re present when they are here. You put your phone away and focus on them. And that’s how it should be,” to which Shakira replied, “That’s why I don’t have a boyfriend.”
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Priya Parulekar, a consulting psychologist, explained that since evolutionary times, the mother has been the primary nurturer of the baby because her body is built to carry the baby in her womb, give birth to, and breastfeed them. “So, obviously, the impact of motherhood is more on the woman,” she said.
Stressing that parenting is one of the best phases of life, Parulekar said that mothers should not hesitate to ask for help if they feel overwhelmed with the parenting responsibilities. “Also, it is of utmost importance to get a lot of rest as it recuperates the body and mind and will reduce strain on the relationship between mother and child.
Dr Pavitra Shankar, Associate Consultant – Psychiatry at Aakash Healthcare, shared that while mom guilt is not uncommon, its emotional ripple effects are both for mothers and children. Young children do not logically process absence, but they experience it emotionally. “Children at a tender age do not measure time in hours spent together, but in emotional availability. When a parent is frequently absent due to work, a child may internalise this not as a lack of love, but as emotional distance,” she said.
What really matters is the quality of connection, not the quality of time. “Predictable routines, reassurance, and emotionally attuned interactions help children feel safe even when parents are not always present,” she said.
“Secure attachment doesn’t require constant physical presence, but emotional reliability. When guilt overshadows interactions, children may become hyper-vigilant to a parent’s mood, try to ‘manage’ the parent’s emotions, or withdraw altogether,” said Dr Shankar.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.