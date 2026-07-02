Shakira on juggling work and kids: ‘That’s why I don’t have a boyfriend’

Shakira, the voice behind several FIFA World Cup anthems, has once again captured the fans’ attention with her 2026 hit track Dai Dai. But did you know that the Colombian singer-songwriter is a workhorse, and being a mother to two kids does not get in her way of getting stuff done. During a candid conversation with Lele Pons on her Netflix podcast, the singer opened up about the exhausting realities of juggling work and motherhood — something she would not trade for anything else in the world.

“Thank goodness the kids are with their dad right now. They are back today, but I work whenever they are away. So, I keep myself busy with work every day, at all hours. I barely sleep so that I can get as much done as possible and be a little more balanced when they come back,” she shared with Pons.