‘Success is based on where you started’: Shahid Kapoor shares his philosophy on life

Shahid Kapoor’s Bollywood journey started from humble beginnings. Despite being Bollywood veteran Pankaj Kapoor’s son, Shahid’s understanding of his privilege and access to opportunities sets him apart from the rest of the actors of his generation. He believes in accepting the cards dealt to him, and prioritising hard work regardless of struggle, status, fame and wealth.

“Kuch logo ki struggle BMW mein hoti hai. It’s not a fair race, but that is life. Kuch log desh ke top 2-3 director ke saath career shuru karte hain, main 250 audition deke aaya hoon. When you go out there in the world, ask yourself, are you a success or a failure? It’s not based on where you are, but based on where you started and where you have reached,” he told podcaster Raj Shamani in an interview.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Rutuja Walawalkar, Psychologist at Mpower, Aditya Birla Education Trust, told indianexpress.com that as human beings, the way we interpret our efforts deeply impacts not only how we perform, but also how we experience life’s challenges.

“In our cultural narrative, struggle has often been romanticised. We hear stories of ‘fighting against all odds’ and overcoming obstacles, and somewhere along the way, constant hardship became equated with virtue. It often leads people to believe that unless they are visibly struggling, their hard work does not truly count or deserve success. But from a psychological lens, this conflation is problematic,” she explained.

According to her, hard work is effort directed towards a meaningful goal, often involving discipline, persistence, and sacrifice. Struggle, on the other hand, carries a sense of resistance and emotional suffering. “When we romanticise struggle, we end up glorifying stress and burnout, while missing the real value of consistent, meaningful effort,” she said.

Walawalkar explained that people find meaning by framing their experiences as narratives. “When someone experiences setbacks, framing it as a struggle helps them feel their journey is worthwhile, even heroic. In cultures that celebrate achievement, struggle is frequently viewed as proof of authenticity, as though enduring hardship makes one more deserving of success,” she detailed.

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Shahid Kapoor on checking one’s privilege and being humble. (Source: Instagram/@shahidkapoor) Shahid Kapoor on checking one’s privilege and being humble. (Source: Instagram/@shahidkapoor)

Reframing the narrative

However, there is strength in recognising the distinction. Walawalkar said that reframing “struggle” as “hard work” does not diminish one’s journey; it honors dedication without unnecessarily attaching suffering to it. This shift is not just semantic; it is psychological.

She believes gratitude and humility play a transformative role here. Gratitude allows individuals to see effort as a privilege rather than a punishment. Instead of dwelling on what is lacking, gratitude helps us focus on the resources, opportunities, and support systems that enable hard work. Research in positive psychology shows that grateful individuals demonstrate greater resilience, higher motivation, and better overall well-being.

Humility, on the other hand, reminds us to stay grounded no matter how much we achieve. “When one acknowledges that success is not just the result of personal effort but also of circumstances, guidance, and teamwork, it reduces ego-driven pressure and prevents over-identification with struggle,” she shared. Humility fosters acceptance: the path may not always be easy, but it needs not be glorified as suffering.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.