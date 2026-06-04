Selena Gomez admits driving terrifies her: ‘I shouldn’t have a license’

There’s a reason why Selena Gomez does not encourage herself to drive. During her recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the pop singer revealed, “I don’t encourage myself to drive. Every time I went to dinner with David, I was too scared that I would make him drive my car.”
“Needless to say, I shouldn’t have a driver’s license. It terrifies me, people have fears. Please don’t…text and drive. Be safe, it scares me so much,” she shared with the host of the talk show.
But what could be the possible reasons?
Explaining the psychology behind irrational fears, Dr Ambarish Ghosh, consultant psychiatrist at CMRI, said that trauma—such as abuse, neglect, bullying, or parental separation- can leave lasting emotional scars, creating fears that persist into adulthood. “Manipulative or overly strict parenting can also instil irrational fears and trust issues in children,” he elaborated.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
According to him, irrational fears are those that are disproportionate to the actual threat posed by a situation or object. They may be based on unrealistic beliefs or distorted thinking patterns.
Dr Ghosh said that these fears, if not addressed during childhood, can resurface in adulthood due to psychological regression, where unresolved emotions from early years return. That’s exactly what Gomez seems to go through when it comes to driving.
“Therapies such as psychotherapy and regression therapy allow individuals to revisit and process their experiences, identifying the root causes of their fears. Psychotherapy provides tools to reframe traumatic memories, while regression therapy guides individuals to confront and release their pain,” he explained.
Dr Rahul Chandok, senior consultant and head of psychiatry at Artemis Lite NFC, New Delhi, said that irrational fears can stem from a variety of sources, including developmental milestones, temperament, traumatic experiences, or modelling others.
“As people grow, they encounter new experiences and concepts that can be overwhelming or frightening. For example, the fear of the dark is often linked to a developing imagination and the inability to distinguish between fantasy and reality. Some are naturally more anxious or cautious than others. This can make them more prone to developing fears,” he said.
View this post on Instagram
Dr Chandok stressed the importance of acknowledging your fears and providing support. “Gradual, controlled exposure to the feared situation, coupled with positive reinforcement, can build confidence and reduce anxiety. Modeling healthy ways of coping with fears also teaches resilience,” he said, adding that building a strong support system and adopting coping mechanisms to manage lingering fears can help.
With the right therapeutic approaches, adults can overcome anxiety, panic attacks, and nightmares linked to childhood fears, achieving better mental health and emotional resilience.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.