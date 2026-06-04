Selena Gomez admits driving terrifies her: ‘I shouldn’t have a license’

There’s a reason why Selena Gomez does not encourage herself to drive. During her recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the pop singer revealed, “I don’t encourage myself to drive. Every time I went to dinner with David, I was too scared that I would make him drive my car.”

“Needless to say, I shouldn’t have a driver’s license. It terrifies me, people have fears. Please don’t…text and drive. Be safe, it scares me so much,” she shared with the host of the talk show.

But what could be the possible reasons?

Explaining the psychology behind irrational fears, Dr Ambarish Ghosh, consultant psychiatrist at CMRI, said that trauma—such as abuse, neglect, bullying, or parental separation- can leave lasting emotional scars, creating fears that persist into adulthood. “Manipulative or overly strict parenting can also instil irrational fears and trust issues in children,” he elaborated.