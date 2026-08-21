Seema Bhargava Pahwa on the emotional weight of her wedding night: ‘Left so much behind’

If one were to mention wedding nights, what would pop into your mind? Probably a decorated home, giggles and joy, a guest-packed house? But for many women, the night can also bring an unexpected emotional wave. Actor Seema Bhargava Pahwa opened up about this deeply personal moment in an interview, recalling the anxiety she felt after leaving her parental home.

Sharing the memory, she said, “Jab main vidaa hoke aayi thi us raat, main poori raat so nahi paayi thi. Qunki bahut kuch chorhke aayi thi main apne ghar pe. Us raat sabhi ladkio ke sath aisa hota hoga ki apki zameen to khisak jaati hai ki oh ye ho gaya, ye ab final ho gaya. Ab iske baad aapki exit nahi hai.” (“When I returned after my bidaai, I couldn’t sleep the entire night. I had left so much behind at my parents’ home. I think many girls feel this way that night — it’s like the ground slips beneath your feet, and you realise, ‘Oh, this has happened… It’s final now. There’s no exit after this.’”)

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

She described the night as emotionally strange and heavy, telling Hautterfly. “Wo raat meri kaafi ajeeb si thi… subah subah radio lag gaya tha… aur radio me Jagjit Singh ka gaana aa raha tha — Ab Ki Baras Bhejo Bhaiyya Ko Babul… aur bas mera bahut bura haal ho gaya tha ki ye shayad abhi mujhse nahi ho payega.”

(“That night felt very strange to me… early in the morning the radio was turned on, and Jagjit Singh’s song ‘Ab Ki Baras Bhejo Bhaiyya Ko Babul’ started playing. Hearing it completely overwhelmed me — I felt like I might not be able to handle all of this just yet.”) The song, layered onto an already fragile emotional state, intensified her feelings of separation and finality.

Seema and her husband, Manoj Pahwa, also worked together in theatre before falling in love (Image: Facebook/Seema Bhargawa) Seema and her husband, Manoj Pahwa, also worked together in theatre before falling in love (Image: Facebook/Seema Bhargawa)

How psychologically heavy wedding nights can be

Psychiatrist Anitha Chandra explains that such reactions are psychologically understandable. “Some women may feel disturbed on their wedding night because the day marks a powerful psychological shift from one life stage to another… the mind suddenly understands that things are now permanent and ‘final,’ which can trigger a mix of emotions like sadness, fear, anxiety, and even grief, even if they are happy about the marriage.”

She adds that leaving one’s parental home, adjusting to a new environment, and stepping into unfamiliar roles can momentarily feel like a loss of identity and comfort. “This feeling is not about regret, but about processing separation, responsibility, intimacy, and uncertainty all at once, which can temporarily overwhelm emotions.”

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Music, she says, can amplify this vulnerability, like in Pahwa’s case. “When an emotionally vulnerable person listens to a very sad or emotional song, it feels overwhelming because their mind is already full of strong feelings, and the music acts like a trigger… music connects directly to memory and emotion in the brain… and when someone is already sensitive, the sadness in the song blends with their own thoughts and creates a powerful wave of feelings.”

Pahwa’s recollection highlights a rarely discussed side of wedding transitions — the emotional processing that accompanies joy. It is a reminder of how complex the spectrum of human emotions is where a single moment can be a poetic mix of grief, nostalgia, vulnerability and acceptance.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.