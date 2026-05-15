Sayani Gupta on why bold makeup is seen as an act of resistance: ‘The politics of a red lip…’

Sayani Gupta believes makeup is one of the purest forms of expression of one’s inner creativity. But those who critique a woman’s bold choices often do so with the intention of controlling their actions. During a recent conversation with We Are Yuvaa, the Four More Shots actor said, “A lot of men and boys will say that ‘we like you without makeup’ and I’ve heard a lot of women say that as well. Because their relationship with what happens to a woman when she is expressing herself through makeup, when she wants to look a certain way…the politics of a red lip, what glitter does — everything has a social construct.”

“How society sees women with red lips, similarly, women who are bigger-chested, you see them slouching because there’s a consciousness. Not because they are feeling that way, but because people look at them differently,” she further shared during the interview.

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Decoding the politics

Counseling psychologist Srishti Vatsa explained that bold makeup, such as red lips are often linked to attraction and attention, making them sexualised and taboo in society. “As women and girls, we’re always asked to ‘tone it down’ so that we don’t attract unnecessary gaze. Wearing bold shades like red lipstick or glitter on the eyes signals confidence and comfort with attracting attention, whether in the boardroom or social settings. It’s a power play,” she told indianexpress.com.

She also shared that in Indian media, red lipstick is often associated with villains and used to judge moral character, which in turn ends up making women feel more cautious of how they are perceived.

According to her, bold makeup is often linked to ‘bold’ people making ‘bold choices’. “Here, ‘bold’ is actually a euphemism for ‘promiscuous’ or ‘morally questionable’, and I think this is a major reason why people are hesitant to wear bold makeup,” she said.

Rima Bhandekar, a psychologist at Mpower, Aditya Birla Education Trust, added that hearing or reading criticism can feel hurtful and linger for days in our minds. “When you receive criticism, try to look at it from a third-person perspective first and ask yourself —’How would a positive influence in my life, someone who is a successful and calm person, treat this criticism?’ Then, focus on the useful and actionable parts of the criticism point, trying to separate the tone from the message,” she advised.

Hearing words that show you in a negative light can cause strong reactions such as anger, shame, frustration, or a feeling of worthlessness. In such times, Bhandekar said that it is very important to take a moment to mentally pause before reacting. “A few deep breaths, talking to someone wise in your circle, writing down answers to self-reflective questions, or taking a quick walk can help you avoid overthinking the criticism,” she said.

Respond to disapproval with gratitude and humility, and use the critical message as an opportunity to prove yourself to others. “Don’t let negativity change you from working towards your bigger dreams,” she concluded.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.