Saurabh Shukla on why Amrish Puri avoided extravagant spending despite his success

If one were to list unforgettable villains of Indian cinema, Amrish Puri inevitably comes to mind. The immensely talented actor enjoyed unparalleled fame and often charged more than the lead actor, subtly affirming his position. In a career spanning almost four decades, Puri delivered over 450 films, including domestic blockbusters such as Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and international hits like Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

Despite his success, the veteran actor was very particular about cutting down on unnecessary spending. According to his Naayak co-star Saurabh Shukla, who recently spoke to ANI, Puri never believed in extravagant entourages. While many stars travelled with large teams of managers, makeup artists, chauffeurs, and assistants, Puri relied on just one makeup artist—and even drove himself.

Shukla recalls asking Puri about his minimal staff, to which the actor responded, “Mai pagal hu kya… paise mai kamau, staff me baat ta firu?” (Why would I earn and spend it all on staff?)

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

The Psychology Behind Money Anxiety

Shukla revealed that Puri did not believe in extravagant entourages (Image: Express Archive) Shukla revealed that Puri did not believe in extravagant entourages (Image: Express Archive)

Though Amrish Puri earned handsomely in films, he had served nearly two decades as a government clerk before making it big. Was his frugality merely a reflection of his humble background—or something deeper? We reached out to Neha Parashar, clinical psychologist at Mindtalk, to understand why some wealthy people remain cautious about spending.

“Money-related anxiety is rarely about actual financial security,” Parashar explains. “It’s often rooted in early conditioning and emotional associations. Wealth doesn’t automatically create a sense of safety. Some people internalise the belief that spending is risky, keeping their nervous system in ‘scarcity mode.’ Even in plenty, fear of loss or returning to insecurity persists.”

The tendency differs depending on the source of wealth. First-generation earners often have a vigilant relationship with money because they’ve personally experienced instability. “Their caution is a form of self-protection,” Parashar notes. Meanwhile, those with generational wealth may not feel anxious about spending, but could show guilt, detachment, or over-reliance on advisors.

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Past hardships leave a lasting imprint. “Even after achieving stability, the brain may cling to a ‘scarcity script,’” says Parashar. “This shapes earning, spending, and saving habits, creating a disconnect between actual wealth and perceived security.”

There’s a key difference between financial discipline and money anxiety. Discipline is intentional and flexible; anxiety is fear-driven. A disciplined person enjoys spending within limits. Someone with compulsive saving feels guilt or distress even for genuine needs. “Discipline allows balance; anxiety enforces rigidity,” Parashar concludes.

Amrish Puri’s minimalistic approach to spending wasn’t about stinginess—it was a psychological imprint, a habit shaped by experience, caution, and self-preservation, proving that financial habits often tell a story far beyond the bank balance.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.