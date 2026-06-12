Why experts back Sanya Malhotra’s mom’s constant push to learn new skills

You can make it big in Bollywood, but you cannot escape an Indian mother obsessed with conventional career paths. Sanya Malhotra is in a similar boat, and during a recent interview, the Dangal actor jokingly recalled an interaction with her mother:

“Meri mummy mujhe aaj tak bolti hai koi aur course kar lo. Abhi 2-4 din pehle bhi bola hai mujhe. I used to say, aapko kya lagta hai sach mein mere paas bohot saara time hai. Mummy kehti hai, kuch language hi seekh le Sanya, kuch toh kar le,” she told Mashable India. (“My mom still tells me to take another course. In fact, she said it to me again just 2–4 days ago. I feel like saying, ‘Mom, do you really think I have that much free time?’ But she keeps saying, ‘At least learn a new language, Sanya. Do something!'”)

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Unlike conventional professions such as medicine, engineering, or law, which offer relatively clear career trajectories, financial security, and societal respect, unconventional careers are perceived as volatile. In certain families, academic achievements, a stable career and a steady income that follows are considered the ultimate markers of success.

But having said that, Malhotra’s mother’s push for upskilling is not entirely a lost cause. In today’s world, learning new skills makes for a better and happier employee.

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Why is upskilling so important?

Nishith Upadhyaya, SHRM-SCP, Executive Director, Knowledge and Advisory Services, SHRM India, has always advocated for the philosophy that “growth lies in continuous learning,” and notes that young professionals, whether millennials or Gen Z, are no longer satisfied with the traditional 9-5 working model.

“They are viewing their time as a strategic investment in their own human capital, and this shift is significant because it highlights a growing desire for ‘holistic development’ that transcends the office cubicle,” he told indianexpress.com, adding that the human element remains critical in a tech-driven world, and allows individuals to nurture soft skills like adaptability, patience, and creative problem-solving in authentic, high-stakes environments.

Asif Upadhye, Director of Never Grow Up, a HR consultancy firm, believes that for the younger generation growing up in an era of uncertainty, adulting is more than a job that pays their bills and shouldering responsibilities. It is more about taking life as a series of experiences. According to him, learning skills helps them build a resilient mindset and a global perspective — “traits that are invaluable in today’s rapidly evolving workplaces”.

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From an organisational perspective, Upadhyaye shared that learning news skills helps people show up positively at work, which in turn, facilitates better innovation, creativity and decision-making. “We acknowledge that the boundaries between personal passion and professional excellence are becoming more fluid. These learning experiences serve as a powerful antidote to burnout, providing the “restorative effect” necessary for long-term productivity and innovation.

With social media and remote work making dynamic lifestyles a common reality, meaningful experiences in the quest to develop and hone valuable skills are gaining momentum alongside professional growth.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.