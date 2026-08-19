Sanya Malhotra swears by these 3 M’s for a healthier body and mind

Sanya Malhotra believes in 3 M’s that can help improve the body, mind, and life: Movement. Meditation. Mindset. As she spills in a latest video posted on Instagram, these three practices have been a part of her journey for over a decade.

“Movement keeps your body active. Meditation helps you reconnect with yourself. And mindset builds the belief that you can handle challenges and find a way forward,” her fitness trainer Tridev Pandey further explained in the caption.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.