Sanya Malhotra swears by these 3 M’s for a healthier body and mind

Sanya Malhotra believes in 3 M’s that can help improve the body, mind, and life: Movement. Meditation. Mindset. As she spills in a latest video posted on Instagram, these three practices have been a part of her journey for over a decade.
“Movement keeps your body active. Meditation helps you reconnect with yourself. And mindset builds the belief that you can handle challenges and find a way forward,” her fitness trainer Tridev Pandey further explained in the caption.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
But how exactly do these practices help?
Sharath Arora, chief instructor and founder at Himalayan Iyengar Yoga Centre, tells indianexpress.com that dedicating just five minutes daily to meditation can harmonise your mind, body, and spirit, creating a profound connection to your inner self while positively impacting your physical health.
Not only does it promote spiritual calmness by helping individuals achieve a state of presence, quieting the external chaos, and connecting with inner stillness, he explains that this also brings immediate relief from stress and anxiety. “It also enhances mental clarity, even brief periods of inward focus clear mental clutter, improving decision-making and fostering creativity,” he says.
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Personal trainer Deepika Sharma says movement is not an extra task, but a part of living. “Walk during calls, stretch before coffee, take the stairs. Small choices stack up. If you’re ‘too busy,’ you’ve simply chosen something else over your health,” she says.
Garima Goyal, a fitness trainer, adds that when it comes to mindset, “action precedes motivation”, therefore waiting for the ideal mindset, energy level, or external conditions can delay progress indefinitely. “Initiating even small actions creates momentum, which activates reward pathways in the brain, gradually reinforcing consistency and making the behaviour easier to sustain over time,” she tells indianexpress.com.
According to her, showing up on days of low motivation still provides a physiological stimulus, whether through movement, circulation or muscle activation. “Over time, this repeated exposure builds routine, improves metabolic efficiency and strengthens habit formation. Consistency in this context becomes a biological adaptation, not just a mental commitment,” she concludes.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.